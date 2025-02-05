Last Updated: February 6, 2025
Category:
Richest CelebritiesAuthors
Net Worth:
$5 Million
Birthdate:
Apr 20, 1966 (58 years old)
Birthplace:
Tupelo
Gender:
Female
Profession:
Televangelist, Talk show host, Missionary, Author, Motivational speaker, Pastor
Nationality:
United States of America
  1. What Is Pastor Paula White's Net Worth?
  2. Early Life And Rise To Ministry
  3. Ministry And Teaching Style
  4. Finances/Church Bankruptcy
  5. Political Influence
  6. Personal Life
  7. Real Estate
  8. Controversy And Criticism

What is Pastor Paula White's net worth?

Pastor Paula White is an American Christian evangelist, teacher, author, and television personality who has a net worth of $5 million. However, it should be noted that her husband since 2015, musician Jonathan Cain, is significantly wealthier thanks to his 50-year career as a founding member of Journey.

Paula White has emerged as one of America's most influential and controversial religious figures, known for her prosperity gospel teachings and close ties to political power. Rising from a troubled childhood to become a prominent televangelist, she gained national attention as Donald Trump's spiritual advisor during his presidency and beyond. As the leader of the City of Destiny church in Florida and head of Paula White Ministries, she has built a significant media presence through television appearances, books, and ministry broadcasts. Her teachings, which link faith with financial prosperity, have drawn both devoted followers and sharp criticism from mainstream Christian leaders. Her influence in merging evangelical Christianity with American politics reached new heights when President Trump appointed her as the first head of the White House Faith Office in February 2025.

Early Life and Rise to Ministry

Born Paula Michelle Furr in Tupelo, Mississippi, in 1966, White's early life was marked by hardship. Her father's suicide when she was five years old led to years of childhood trauma, including alleged physical and sexual abuse. The family struggled with poverty, and White has spoken openly about these experiences informing her later ministry. She underwent what she describes as a life-changing religious conversion at age 18, and began her ministry work in the late 1980s after moving to Tampa, Florida.

Ministry and Teaching Style

White's ministry is characterized by the prosperity gospel, a theological approach that teaches that financial blessing is God's will for believers. She rose to prominence through her television program "Paula White Today," which aired on multiple networks including BET and Trinity Broadcasting Network. Her dynamic preaching style and message of overcoming adversity through faith resonated with many viewers, helping her build a significant following.

Finances/Church Bankruptcy

Despite preaching prosperity, White's financial history has been turbulent. Her previous church, Without Walls International Church, faced significant financial difficulties and filed for bankruptcy in 2014, with reported debts in the tens of millions. The church had previously faced a Senate investigation into its finances in 2007-2011, though no wrongdoing was ultimately found. Critics have questioned her lifestyle and ministry's financial practices, particularly regarding the use of donations and her promotion of "seed faith" offerings, where followers are encouraged to donate money with the promise of receiving greater financial blessings in return.

Paula White

Getty Images

Political Influence

White's relationship with Donald Trump began in the early 2000s when he reached out to her after watching her television program. She became increasingly involved in politics, serving as chair of Trump's evangelical advisory board during his 2016 campaign and later as one of his closest spiritual advisors. She delivered the invocation at his 2017 inauguration and served as chair of the White House Faith and Opportunity Initiative during his presidency. In February 2025, Trump appointed her to lead the newly created White House Faith Office, further cementing her role at the intersection of religion and politics.

Personal Life

White's personal life has attracted significant media attention. She has been married three times: first to Dean Knight (1985-1989), then to Randy White (1990-2007), with whom she co-founded Without Walls International Church, and currently to Jonathan Cain, keyboardist of the rock band Journey, whom she married in 2015. Her marriages and divorces have drawn criticism from some conservative Christian circles, though she has defended her choices and spoken about learning and growing through these experiences.

Real Estate

In 2016, Paula and Jonathan paid $1.125 million for a 6,000-square-foot mansion in Apopka, Florida.

Controversy and Criticism

White's teachings and practices have faced significant criticism from mainstream Christian leaders who argue that her prosperity gospel message distorts biblical teachings. Her claims about wealth, faith, and divine blessing have been particularly controversial, as has her fundraising methodology. Additionally, her political involvement and strong support for Trump have made her a polarizing figure, with some religious leaders questioning the appropriateness of her close alignment with political power.

All net worths are calculated using data drawn from public sources. When provided, we also incorporate private tips and feedback received from the celebrities or their representatives. While we work diligently to ensure that our numbers are as accurate as possible, unless otherwise indicated they are only estimates. We welcome all corrections and feedback using the button below.
Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Search
  1. Brian Houston Net Worth
    Brian
    Houston
  2. Rick Warren Net Worth
    Rick
    Warren
  3. Joyce Meyer Net Worth
    Joyce
    Meyer
  4. Bishop Noel Jones Net Worth
    Bishop
    Noel Jones
  5. Jonathan Cain Net Worth
    Jonathan
    Cain
  6. Alexander Armstrong Net Worth
    Alexander
    Armstrong
  7. Marcelo Vieira Net Worth
    Marcelo
    Vieira
  8. Virginia McCaskey Net Worth
    Virginia
    McCaskey
  9. Bernadette Peters Net Worth
    Bernadette
    Peters
  10. Mark Mothersbaugh Net Worth
    Mark
    Mothersbaugh
  11. Ron Pratte Net Worth
    Ron
    Pratte
  12. Ja Rule Net Worth
    Ja
    Rule
  13. Irv Gotti Net Worth
    Irv
    Gotti
  14. Ashanti Net Worth
    Ashanti
  15. Lil' Mo Net Worth
    Lil'
    Mo
  16. Big Pun Net Worth
    Big
    Pun