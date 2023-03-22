What is Pastor John Hagee's Net Worth?

Pastor John Hagee is an American pastor and televangelist who has a net worth of $5 million. Pastor John Hagee is the founder of John Hagee Ministries, Cornerstone Church and Christians United for Israel. The Cornerstone Church has over 20,000 active members. Politically active, he has endorsed such presidential candidates as George Wallace, John McCain, and Donald Trump.

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Authors Net Worth: $5 Million Date of Birth: Apr 12, 1940 (82 years old) Place of Birth: Baytown Gender: Male Profession: Televangelist, Pastor, Preacher, Screenwriter, Actor Nationality: United States of America

Early Life and Education

John Hagee was born on April 12, 1940 in Baytown, Texas to William and Vada. For his higher education, he went to Trinity University in San Antonio, from which he earned his Bachelor of Science in history and education. He went on to attend the University of North Texas in Denton, earning his master's degree in education administration.

John Hagee Ministries

Starting in 1966, Hagee opened a series of churches in San Antonio. His operation grew steadily over the years, leading him to found the megachurch Cornerstone Church in 1987. Eventually, he founded John Hagee Ministries, which is telecast in the United States and Canada.

Christians United for Israel

Along with hundreds of other leaders in the Christian and Jewish communities, Hagee formed Christians United for Israel in early 2006. Embracing Christian Zionism, the organization lobbies members of Congress and hosts various activities promoting the State of Israel. Among its notable events is A Night to Honor Israel.

Political Endorsements

Hagee has been active in politics since the 1960s. He endorsed Alabama governor George Wallace for president in 1968, and did advocacy for Wallace's youth movement. Later, in 1996, Hagee spoke on behalf of Republican presidential primary candidate Alan Keyes. He went on to endorse John Shields for the Texas Senate race in 2002. In the 2008 presidential election, Hagee endorsed Senator John McCain; he endorsed reality television show host Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

Antisemitism and Islamaphobia

Over the years, Hagee has drawn considerable ire for his views and statements. In 2007, he was derided when he said he didn't believe in global warming. He has also been criticized for opposing women's rights, including abortion. The majority of the controversies surrounding Hagee, however, have stemmed from his comments about religion, particularly Catholicism, Judaism, and Islam. He was widely excoriated for claiming that Hitler's antisemitism was derived from his Catholic background, and that Hitler was "a spiritual leader in the Catholic Church." Hagee later apologized after meeting with Catholic leaders. Still, he continued to make antisemitic statements, including that the historical persecution of the Jewish people was due to their disobedience of God. Hagee also said that the Antichrist would be gay and "partially Jewish." He has also been lambasted for demonizing Islam. Hagee has said that the faith "commands" violence, and that the Quran teaches Muslims to murder Christians and Jews.

Blood Moon Prophecy

In 2013, Hagee and Mark Biltz elicited scorn for their "blood moon prophecies," which they had discussed in a book they authored. The men claimed that a tetrad – a set of four total lunar eclipses over two consecutive years – signaled the end times as described in the Bible. They were talking specifically about the tetrad that was to begin in April of 2014 and end in September of 2015. Hagee and Biltz's prophecy was heavily derided by both scientists and those in the Christian community.

Personal Life

Hagee was previously married to Martha Downing from 1960 until their divorce in 1975; they split due to an extramarital affair Hagee was having. The couple had two children together named Tish and Christopher. Hagee subsequently married Diana Castro, a member of his congregation, in 1976.