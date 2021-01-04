Pamela Stephenson net worth: Pamela Stephenson is a New Zealand psychologist, writer, and performer who has a net worth of $20 million. She is best known for being an actress and comedian starring in Not the Nine O'Clock News and being married to Billy Connolly since 1989. Her net worth is a combined value with Billy.

Pamela Stephenson was born in Takapuna, Auckland, New Zealand in December 1949. She was married to Nicholas Ball before marrying Billy Connolly in 1989. Pamela Stephenson has authored the books Billy in 2002, Bravemouth: Living with Billy Connolly in 2003, Treasure Islands: Sailing the South Seas in the Wake of Fanny and Robert Louis Stevenson in 2005, Murder or Mutiny in 2005, Head Case: Treat Yourself to Better Mental Health in 2009, Sex Life: How Our Sexual Encounters and Experiences Define Who We Are in 2011, and The Varnished Untruth MY STORY in 2012. As an actress she starred as Julie King on the television series Ryan from 1973 to 1974. Pamela Stephenson starred on the TV series Not the Nine O'Clock News from 1979 to 1982. She appeared on Saturday Night Live from 1984 to 1985 and starred in the movie Superman III.