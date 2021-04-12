Nikola Tesla net worth: Nikola Tesla was a Serbian-American inventor, electrical engineer, physicist, and futurist who tragically died penniless. It was a terrible ending for a man whose inventions changed the course of human history. Nikola is most remembered for designing the alternating current (AC) electricity supply system.

Tesla's 300 different patents brought him fame and incredible fortune in his lifetime. At one point, the royalty payments on his Alternating Current patent were worth the inflation adjusted equivalent to hundreds of millions dollars. By most estimates, Tesla's royalties were so valuable that he easily should have become the world's first billionaire and the richest person on the planet, by a long shot. But none of that happened. Unfortunately, not only did Tesla burn through his entire personal fortune on failed projects, he also threw away away his most lucrative patent and subsequently his chance to become a billionaire. When Tesla died in 1943, he was bankrupt, alone and teetering on the verge of insanity.

Early Life: Nikola Tesla was born in the village of Smiljan in the Austria Empire. His father, an Eastern Orthodox priest, and mother were both ethnic Serbs. While his mother had never been formally educated, she had an excellent memory and was talented in building tools and appliances. Tesla grew up with three sisters and an older brother, though his brother was killed in a horse riding accident when Tesla was five.

Tesla first became interested in electricity while in his high school physics class. He was a very capable student, able to perform integral calculus in head, and finished the four-year school term in only three. After finishing high school Tesla contracted cholera and nearly died from the illness. However he did recover but was then fearful of being conscripted into the Austro-Hungarian Army. In order to avoid this, Tesla ran away to the mountains, a time that Tesla recalled as pivotal to his physical and mental health.

He later enrolled at the Imperial-Royal Technical College in Graz, where he again excelled as a student. However, he later dropped out of the school and experienced a few tumultuous years full of anxiety and gambling, in addition to the fact that his father. Tesla then moved to Budapest in 1881, where he started working at a telegraph company as a draftsman. Soon after he earned the position as chief electrician.

Professional Achievements: Tesla's move to Paris to work at another electrical company, the Continental Edison Company, Thomas Edison's company, which would prove pivotal to his career, as it was there that manager Charles Batchelor noticed Tesla's obvious skill in working with electricity. When Batchelor was transferred to the New York City from Paris, he requested that Tesla be brought as well. There, Tesla continued working for the Edison company until he quit six month later, over an alleged payment dispute.

Tesla then began working on patenting an arc lighting system. While working on this, Tesla was able to strike a deal with two businessmen who agreed to finance a company in Tesla's name, the Tesla Electric Light & Manufacturing company. However, this partnership was relatively short-lived as the two men decided some of Tesla's manufacturing ideas were too complicated, and decided to just run a utility business without Tesla.

However, Tesla soon after met two new investors who were more interested in Tesla's ideas for new electrical equipment, including those that ran on alternating current (AC). With the two men, Tesla created the Tesla Electric Company. Through this, Tesla was able to get an induction motor that ran on AC power patented. He was able to make a substantial amount of money from his AC patents, allowing him more freedom to pursue his own interests.

In 1891, Telsa patented the Tesla coil, an oscillating transformer that could be used to produce alternating-current electricity. He later used this coil to work on various forms of wireless lighting. He also partnered with the World's Fair in 1891 to provide lighting for the event and worked with General Electric to create the first modern power station. His work was briefly stunted in 1895, due to a laboratory fire which destroyed a large amount of equipment and notes. He then left New York for a couple of years to work in Colorado Springs, though he later returned to New York and secured funding from the financier, J.P. Morgan. He focused much of this life on developing the transmission of electricity wirelessly.

Personal Life: Tesla remained a bachelor his entire life, never marrying or involving himself in a serious relationship. Though he felt he was more successful in his scientific endeavors by remaining single, he deeply admired women and later wondering if he had sacrificed too much by not marrying.

In general, Tesla was asocial and primarily devoted to his work. He kept a rigorous work schedule, beginning every day at 9:00 a.m. and pausing by 8:10 p.m. to eat dinner, always in the same restaurant or hotel. After dinner, he would then resume work until 3:00 a.m. He also was known to walk at least eight miles per day and regularly practiced toe curls in order to stimulate his brain. However, he did develop some close friendships throughout his life, including Mark Twin, actress Sarah Bernhardt, and the Hindu monk Swami Vivekananda. Among other personality quirks, he was said to have a photographic memory spoke eight languages.

Death: At the age of 81 in 1937, Tesla was taking his regular evening walk and was hit by a taxicab while crossing the street. As a result of the accident, Tesla's back was severely injured and he broke several ribs, though he refused to go to the doctor. He never fully rehabilitated from this injury.

Five years later, Tesla was found by a maid in a room at the Hotel New Yorker. He was alone and an autopsy later revealed that the cause of death was coronary thrombosis. Tesla's belongings were soon after collected by the FBI in order to ensure that he had not been working on anything that may prove hazardous if it ended up in the wrong hands.

Tesla is survived by his over 300 patents and a number of companies, schools, and other places that are named in his honor.