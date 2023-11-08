Nicolle Wallace Net Worth

What is Nicolle Wallace's Net Worth and Salary?

Nicolle Wallace is an American author and political commentator who has a net worth of $3 million. Nicolle Wallace appears on the networks MSNBC and NBC News. She serves as the anchor of the afternoon news and politics program "Deadline: White House," and makes frequent contributions to such shows as "Today," "Morning Joe," and "The 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle." Wallace formerly worked in politics, having served in the White House under George W. Bush from 2001 to 2006, for part of that time as the communications director. She later served as a senior advisor for the McCain-Palin campaign in 2008. In the 2012 film "Game Change," which told the disastrous story of the McCain-Palin campaign, Nicole was portrayed by Sarah Paulson.

Early Life and Education

Nicolle Wallace was born as Nicolle Devenish on February 4, 1972 in Orange County, California to Veronica, a third-grade teacher's assistant, and Clive, an antiques dealer. She has three younger siblings named Zachary, Courtney, and Ashley, with whom she grew up in Orinda, California. There, Wallace attended Miramonte High School, graduating in 1990. She subsequently attended the University of California, Berkeley, from which she earned her BA in mass communications in 1994. Wallace went on to earn her master's degree from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism in 1996.

Political Career

Wallace began her career in California state politics. Then, in 1999, she moved to Florida to serve as the press secretary to Governor Jeb Bush. The following year, Wallace became the communications director for the Florida State Technology Office and worked on the Florida election recount. She went on to join the White House during George W. Bush's first term as president, serving as a special assistant and director of media affairs. For Bush's second term, Wallace became the White House Communications Director.

Wallace left the White House in the summer of 2006 to move to New York City, where her husband was representing the Bush administration at the United Nations. She returned to politics in 2008 to serve as a senior advisor for John McCain's presidential campaign. Wallace was later portrayed by Sarah Paulson in the 2012 television film "Game Change," about the events surrounding the McCain/Palin campaign. She said the film was "true enough to make me squirm." In 2016, Wallace admitted that she did not vote for a presidential candidate in 2008 due to Palin giving her pause.

Television Career

In 2014, Wallace became a co-host on the ABC talk show "The View," making her debut on the premiere of the show's 18th season. She was joined by fellow newcomer Rosie Perez. At the end of the season, Wallace left the show. She subsequently became a political analyst for MSNBC and NBC News, appearing on such programs as "Today," "Morning Joe," and "The 11th Hour with Brian Williams," later "The 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle." In late 2016, Wallace served as an analyst for MSNBC's live coverage of the presidential election results. The next year, she began anchoring MSNBC's afternoon news and politics program "Deadline: White House." In 2020, the show expanded to two hours.

Novels

As an author, Wallace has penned a series of contemporary political novels focused on the White House. The first was "Eighteen Acres," published in 2010, which tells a fictional narrative of the first female US president, her chief of staff, and a White House correspondent. Many high-profile critics and fellow political commentators praised the novel, including Patrick Anderson, Rachel Maddow, and Andrea Mitchell.

In 2011, Wallace published a sequel to "Eighteen Acres" entitled "It's Classified," about a presidential campaign hobbled by a mentally ill vice-presidential candidate. Wallace stated that the book was inspired by the McCain/Palin ticket in 2008, for which she served as a senior advisor. She released her third novel, "Madam President," in the spring of 2015.

Personal Life

In 2005, Wallace wed businessman, lawyer, and diplomat Mark Wallace. They had a son in 2012, and divorced in 2019. Later, in the spring of 2022, Wallace married Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Michael S. Schmidt.