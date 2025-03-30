What is Molly Qerim's Net Worth?

Molly Qerim is a television sports anchor and reporter who has a net worth of $2 million. Molly Qerim co-hosts the ESPN sports talk show "First Take." Previously, she co-hosted "NFL AM" and "NFL Fantasy Live" on the NFL Network. During her broadcasting career, Qerim has covered multiple Super Bowls, the Heisman Trophy presentation, the NBA draft, and other events.

Early Life and Education

Molly Qerim was born on March 31, 1984 in New Haven, Connecticut to an Italian Catholic mother and an Albanian father. She was raised in Cheshire, Connecticut, where she went to Cheshire High School. Qerim went on to attend the University of Connecticut, graduating with a bachelor's degree in communications. She subsequently went to graduate school at Quinnipiac University, where she obtained her master's degree in broadcast journalism.

Broadcasting Career

Qerim began her professional broadcasting career at CBS Sports Network, where she was an anchor and reporter. She hosted such programs as "SEC Tailgate Show," "SEC Tonight," "Full Court Press," and "Bracket Breakdown." In 2008, Qerim became the interactive host for "College Football Live" on ESPN and ESPN2. On the latter network, she served as the breaking news reporter for "Fantasy Football Now." Meanwhile, on ESPNU, Qerim co-hosted "Campus Connection," and on the NFL Network she co-hosted "NFL AM" and "NFL Fantasy Live." She has also covered the UFC for ESPN, Versus, and FS1.

During her time with ESPN, Qerim has covered multiple Super Bowls, the Heisman Trophy presentation, the NBA draft, the NBA All-Star Game, and the MLB All-Star Game, among other events. Her coverage has taken the form of hosting, reporting, and interviews, and has also appeared on ESPN's digital media channels. In 2015, Qerim began hosting the sports talk show "First Take," joining sports reporter and analyst Stephen A. Smith on air. On the show, panelists discuss a range of sports topics and provide hot takes on current sports news.

Personal Life

In 2018, Qerim married former NBA player and fellow ESPN anchor Jalen Rose. The pair separated in 2021.

Qerim has severe endometriosis, having announced her diagnosis in 2018.