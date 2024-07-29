Deep Pockets by Celebrity Net Worth is a weekly email that enriches your mind - and bank account - with fascinating stories of people who built wealth in incredible ways... and how you can do the same.

What is Michio Kaku's Net Worth?

Michio Kaku is an American futurist, physicist and best-selling science writer who has a net worth of $5 million. Machio Kaku is best known for co-founding the string theory – a continuation of Albert Einstein's attempt to unite the four basic forces of nature into a single theory, and for his best-selling books concerning scientific understanding.

Early Years

Michio Kaku was born on January 24, 1947 in San Jose, California. His grandparents had come to American from Japan and, during World War II, his parents were incarcerated at the Tule Lake War Relocation Center in California – one of ten such camps constructed by the United States government in 1942 for the containment of Japanese-Americans.

As a young man, Michio discovered that theoretical physicist Albert Einstein had never completed his unified field theory and became fascinated by the subject. He decided to continue Einstein's research into the theory and base his future career on proving the theory.

As a teenager, Michio took part in the National Science Fair. His entry was a particle accelerating device he constructed out of scrap metal and wire in his parents' garage, which produced antimatter – like that which occurs during cosmic ray collisions – and generated a magnetic field 20,000 stronger than that of the earth. The entry was of great interest to Hungarian theoretical physicist Edward Teller who awarded Michio Kaku the Hertz Engineering Scholarship.

In 1968, Michio graduated summa cum laude and obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree from Harvard University, a private Ivy League research university in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where he ranked as first in his physics class. He then attended Berkeley Radiation Laboratory at the University of Berkeley, California – a federally funded research and development center in Berkeley from which he received a Doctor of Philosophy Degree. In 1972, he held a lectureship at Princeton University – a private, Ivy League research university in Princeton, New Jersey.

Military History

During the Vietnam War, Michio joined the United States Army, in which he served from 1968 until 1970. He obtained his basic training at Fort Benning, Georgia and his infantry training at Fort Lewis, Washington.

String Theory

In 1974, Michio Kaku and Japanese theoretical physicist Keiji Kikkawa co-authored their initial documentation concerning the string field theory – a theory in which the dynamics of relativistic strings is reformulated in the language of quantum field theory. Kaku and Kikkawa provided a detailed description of the second-quantization of the light cone string field theory.

The lifetime goal of Michio Kaku is to devise a simple equation which would provide an answer to every single question which a human mind could conceive of. The subject was regarded as "the theory of everything" by English theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking.

Extraterrestrial Research

Michio Kaku believes that quantum computers may one day be utilized to examine data for signs of intelligent life in space, making it possible for us to identify and categorize extraterrestrial civilizations.

Teaching

Michio Kaku is a professor of theoretical physics at the City College of New York and holds the Henry Semat Chair at the City University of New York.

Books

Michio Kaku is the author of several books including four best sellers – "Physics of the Impossible: A Scientific Exploration Into the World of Phasers, Force Fields, Teleportation and Time Travel" published in 2008; "Physics of the Future: How Science Will Shape Human Destiny and Our Daily Lives by the Year 2011" published in 2011; "The Future of the Mind: The Scientific Quest to Understand, Enhance and Empower the Mind" published in 2014; and "The God Equation: The Quest for a Theory of Everything" published in 2021.

Kaku's doctorate-level physics textbooks are required reading for several of the world's leading physics laboratories.

Radio

He has hosted several radio programs such as "Exploration," broadcast by WBAI in New York and "Science Fantastic."

Television

Kaku has hosted several television specials for the British Broadcasting Corporation, including the four-part 2006 documentary "Tome" which he wrote and produced and the 2008 three-hour documentary "Visions of the Future."

He has hosted numerous American television shows including the Disney Channel's "2057" in 2007 and the 12-episide Science Channel series "Sci Fi Science: Physics of the Impossible" in 2009. He has appeared in several episodes of the History Channel series "Ancient Aliens," on the PBS series "NOVA" and as a guest on American television shows such as "60 Minutes" and "Good Morning America."

Film

Kaku has appeared in dozens of films such as "Stephen Hawking's Universe" in 1997, "Through the Wormhole" in 2011 and "Year Million" in 2017.

Kaku is one of the seven top scientists featured in the award-winning 1999 documentary "Me & Isaac Newton" directed by Michael Apted and produced by Vulcan Productions.

Boards

Kaku has served on the boards of Peace Action – an organization which strives to prevent the deployment of nuclear weapons to space – and Curiosity Stream, an American media company and video streaming service.

Michio has been a featured columnist for numerous magazines such as "Popular Mechanics," "Newsweek" and "COSMOS."

Awards

Michio Kaku was awarded the 2021 Sir Arthur Clarke Lifetime Achievement Award, an annual British award given in recognition of notable contributions to space exploration.

Michio was awarded the 2008 Klopsteg Memorial Award, an annual award given to a notable physicist.

Personal Life

Machio Kaku is married to Shizue Kaku and they have two daughters.