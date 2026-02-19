Michael Wolff Net Worth

What is Michael Wolff's Net Worth?

Michael Wolff is an American journalist, author, and media consultant who has a net worth of $10 million.

Michael Wolff is best known for his explosive insider accounts of the Trump White House, beginning with the 2018 bestseller "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House." Over the course of four books chronicling Donald Trump's presidency and political comeback, Wolff positioned himself as one of the most polarizing and commercially successful political authors of the era. Beyond Trump coverage, he has written extensively about media power brokers, including Rupert Murdoch, and was an early participant in the dot-com boom. He also co-founded the news aggregation website Newser and later reinvented himself as a Substack publisher and social media commentator, building a lucrative direct-to-audience media platform.

Early Life and Education

Michael Wolff was born on August 27, 1953, in Paterson, New Jersey. His mother was a newspaper reporter and his father worked in advertising, giving him early exposure to both journalism and media culture. He attended Montclair Academy, graduating in 1971. Wolff briefly studied at Vassar College before transferring to Columbia University, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1975.

While at Columbia, Wolff began working in journalism, gaining early experience that would shape his career.

Career Beginnings

As a student, Wolff worked as a copy boy at the New York Times. In 1974, he published his first major magazine article, a profile of Symbionese Liberation Army member Angela Atwood, in the New York Times Magazine. He later joined the bi-weekly publication New Times as a contributing writer.

Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, Wolff built a reputation as a sharp, sometimes combative observer of media, business, and politics. His writing style blended reporting, access journalism, and pointed commentary, often focusing on powerful figures in publishing, television, and finance.

Books

Wolff's first book, the essay collection "White Kids," was published in 1979. More than a decade later, he released "Where We Stand: Can America Make it in the Global Race for Wealth, Health, and Happiness?" in 1992, which was accompanied by a PBS series.

In 1998, Wolff published "Burn Rate: How I Survived the Gold Rush Years on the Internet," a memoir about his failed dot-com venture, Wolff New Media. The book detailed the exuberance and dysfunction of the early internet era and became a bestseller. He followed it with "Autumn of the Moguls: My Misadventures with the Titans, Poseurs, and Money Guys Who Mastered and Messed Up Big Media" in 2003.

In 2008, he released "The Man Who Owns the News: Inside the Secret World of Rupert Murdoch," based in part on extensive conversations with Murdoch. He later published "Television is the New Television: The Unexpected Triumph of Old Media in the Digital Age" in 2015, examining the evolving media landscape.

Wolff's most commercially impactful work began in 2018 with "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House." The book generated enormous controversy before publication, including threats of legal action from President Donald Trump. Preorders propelled it to the top of bestseller lists, and it became a New York Times Best Seller. Wolff followed it with "Siege: Trump Under Fire" in 2019 and "Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency" in 2021.

In 2023, he returned to Murdoch with "The Fall: The End of Fox News and the Murdoch Dynasty." In early 2025, he published his fourth Trump-focused book, "All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America," chronicling Trump's 2024 campaign and political resurgence. The release coincided with renewed political controversy and legal threats from Trump's team, further reinforcing Wolff's reputation as a combative chronicler of power.

Other Work

In addition to his books, Wolff has had a prolific magazine career. Between 1998 and 2004, he wrote more than 300 columns as a weekly columnist for New York magazine, earning two National Magazine Awards. He later became a media columnist for Vanity Fair.

In 2007, Wolff co-founded the news aggregation site Newser. Though he eventually stepped away from day-to-day involvement, the site became one of the early digital-era summary news platforms. He later served briefly as editor of Adweek before being dismissed after roughly a year. His byline has also appeared in USA Today, The Hollywood Reporter, and numerous other publications.

In the mid-2020s, Wolff underwent a significant media reinvention. After encountering resistance from traditional television outlets during the promotion of "All or Nothing," he pivoted aggressively to direct publishing. He launched the Substack newsletter "Howl," built a large Instagram following, and expanded his podcast presence. His video podcast "Inside Trump's Head," produced with Joanna Coles for The Daily Beast, reportedly draws audiences that rival cable news programs. By late 2025, his Substack had tens of thousands of subscribers, including thousands of paid members, generating substantial recurring income.

Jeffrey Epstein Relationship

Wolff's association with Jeffrey Epstein became a renewed flashpoint in 2025 after House Democrats on the Oversight Committee released portions of email correspondence between the two men. The disclosed exchanges, dated 2015 and 2019, showed Wolff communicating with Epstein during the period when Wolff was reporting and writing about Donald Trump.

In one 2015 email, Wolff alerted Epstein that CNN might question Trump about his relationship with Epstein. Epstein replied asking how Trump should respond, and Wolff suggested letting Trump "hang himself" if he denied past contact. The broader context of the exchange was not included in the partial release, and identifying details were redacted. Wolff later told ABC News that he did not recall the specific emails but said he had been engaged at the time in extensive conversations with Epstein about Trump and was attempting to persuade Epstein to speak publicly about their relationship.

Wolff has stated that Epstein was one of his sources while reporting "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House," and has claimed he recorded approximately 100 hours of conversations with Epstein in 2017. On his podcast and Substack, Wolff has described Epstein as both fascinated and alarmed by Trump's political ascent, characterizing their relationship as longstanding and complicated, including business disputes that allegedly contributed to a falling out.

The email disclosures prompted criticism from Trump allies, who accused Democrats of selectively releasing material to create a misleading narrative. Wolff has maintained that his communications with Epstein were part of a reporting process aimed at understanding Trump's history and associations. No court filings or publicly released documents tied to Epstein's criminal cases have alleged wrongdoing by Trump.

Personal Life

Wolff is married to Victoria Floethe, a writer and lifestyle creator. The couple met in 2006 and married in 2017. They have two children together. Wolff also has three children from his previous marriage to Alison Anthoine.

Victoria has played an increasingly visible role in Wolff's professional life in recent years. After decades spent largely behind the scenes raising their children and pursuing creative projects privately, she helped launch Wolff's Substack newsletter and Instagram presence in 2025 following the release of his book "All or Nothing: How Trump Recaptured America." When traditional television outlets proved hesitant to book him amid renewed political controversy, she encouraged him to pivot directly to social media.

The strategy proved lucrative. Wolff's newsletter quickly amassed tens of thousands of subscribers, including thousands of paid members, generating substantial recurring income. His Instagram following surged into the hundreds of thousands. Victoria later launched her own lifestyle-focused Substack, "Our Amagansett House," and accompanying Instagram account, building a separate paying audience centered on domestic life, design, and entertaining.

The couple's dynamic has attracted attention because of their nearly 20-year age gap and the circumstances surrounding the early days of their relationship, which became tabloid fodder during Wolff's Vanity Fair years. Victoria has spoken publicly about feeling pigeonholed by media narratives at the time and stepping back from public life for many years before re-emerging through her own writing and online presence.

In recent years, the Wolffs have repositioned themselves as a kind of hybrid media brand: political commentary delivered from a carefully curated, pastoral backdrop.

Real Estate

In 2021, Wolff and his wife purchased a 19th-century farmhouse in Amagansett, New York, for just over $3 million. The property, built in 1829, sits near the village center and features high ceilings, landscaped gardens, a swimming pool, and a detached office space.

The home has since become central to Wolff's public persona. Many of his political commentary videos are filmed inside the house, often framed against book-lined shelves, antique furnishings, and seasonal floral arrangements curated by his wife. The property effectively functions as both a family residence and a media production studio.

Given the continued appreciation of Hamptons real estate and recent comparable sales in the area, the Amagansett home is estimated to be worth approximately $5 million today.

Wolff previously lived in Manhattan for decades before relocating full-time to the Hamptons in 2024. Unlike many high-profile media figures, he has embraced a relatively low-key village lifestyle, often walking through town while his wife handles most of the driving.