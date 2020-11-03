Michael Peterson net worth: Michael Peterson is an American novelist and convicted criminal who has a net worth of $500 thousand. He is best known for being the subject of the Netflix miniseries "The Staircase" which deal with the death of his wife Kathleen Peterson .

Michael Peterson was born in Nashville, Tennessee in October 1943. In 2003 he was convicted of murdering his second wife. He was granted a new trial after eight years and in 2017 was sentenced to time already served and was subsequently freed.

Michael Peterson authored the novels The Immortal Dragon in 1983, A Time of War in 1990, A Bitter Peace in 1995, Charlie Two Shoes and the Marines of Love Company in 1998, and Operation Broken Reed in 2007. In 2019 he released his memoir Behind the Staircase. The Netflix documentary miniseries The Staircase was released in 2004 with additional episodes in 2013 and 2018. He has also been the subject of episodes of Forensic Files, Cold Case, The New Detectives, Dateline NBC, and more.