Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Authors Net Worth: $12 Million Date of Birth: Mar 28, 1935 - Aug 16, 2023 (88 years old) Place of Birth: Cudworth Gender: Male Profession: Presenter, Journalist, Broadcaster, Writer, Actor, Author, Screenwriter Nationality: England 💰 Compare Michael Parkinson's Net Worth

What was Michael Parkinson's net worth?

Michael Parkinson was an English broadcaster, author, and journalist who had a net worth of $12 million at the time of his death. Michael Parkinson was born in Cudworth, Yorkshire, England in March 1935. He died on August 16, 2023 at the age of 88.

Michael presented the television series "Parkinson" from 1971 to 1982 and again from 1998 to 2007. The Guardian called Parkinson "the great British talk show host". Parkinson was also featured on the TV series Scene at 6:30, Cinema, Parkinson One to One, Good Morning Britain, Countdown, and Michael Parkinson: Masterclass. He won a BAFTA TV Award in 1999 for Best Light Entertainment Performance and won a British Film Institute Fellowship Award in 1997. He has been married to journalist and television presenter Mary Heneghan since 1959.

Early Life

Michael Parkinson was born on March 28, 1935, in Cudworth, Barnsley, Yorkshire, England. The son of a miner, he grew up in a working-class family. He attended Barnsley Grammar School and later worked in the coal mines before fulfilling his National Service obligations. Afterward, he decided to pursue journalism and attended the Manchester School of Journalism.

TV Career

Parkinson's television career began in the 1960s, working for Granada Television on various programs. However, it was in 1971 when he got his own BBC talk show, "Parkinson," that he became a household name. Over the years, he interviewed more than 2,000 guests, including many famous figures like Muhammad Ali, John Lennon, and David Beckham. His relaxed, conversational style made the show popular and helped it last for several runs. Parkinson also hosted other television programs and was involved in documentaries, building a reputation as a versatile and engaging presenter.

Radio Career

Alongside his television work, Parkinson has had a significant impact on radio. He hosted various shows on BBC Radio, most notably "Desert Island Discs" and his own radio series, "Parkinson's Sunday Supplement" on BBC Radio 2. His radio work has allowed him to explore different formats and subjects, from music to current affairs. His warm voice and genuine curiosity about people have made him a beloved figure in British radio.

Journalism and Books

Michael Parkinson's career in journalism predates his time in television and radio. He started as a reporter for local newspapers and later wrote for several national papers, including "The Sunday Times" and "The Daily Telegraph." His columns often reflected his deep interest in sports, entertainment, and human stories. In addition to his journalism work, Parkinson authored several books. His memoirs, including "Parky – My Autobiography" and "Parky's People," provide insight into his life and the many fascinating people he has interviewed.

Awards

Over the years, Michael Parkinson has received numerous awards for his contributions to broadcasting. He was honored with a BAFTA Fellowship in 2008, acknowledging his significant impact on television. In 1999, he was awarded a CBE (Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) for his services to broadcasting. These accolades are a testament to his talent, professionalism, and enduring popularity.

Personal Life and Death

Parkinson married his wife, Mary, in 1959. They had three sons together. He was known for his passion for cricket and was an avid supporter of Barnsley Football Club.

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Parkinson was open about his battles with health, including prostate cancer, to raise awareness and encourage others to seek medical help. He was cleared of the disease in 2015. Michael died on August 16, 2023 at the age of 88.

His devotion to his family, his love for sports, and his approach to life's challenges reflect the down-to-earth nature that endeared him to the British public.