Matt Crouch net worth and salary: Matt Crouch is an American broadcaster and filmmaker who has a net worth of $20 million. He is best known for being a host and the president of the Trinity Broadcasting Network.

Matt Crouch was born in Muskegon, Michigan in October 1961. He is the son of Paul and Jan Crouch who co-founded the Trinity Broadcasting Network in 1973. Matt Crouch is the primary host of the TBN television series Praise with his wife Laurie. He is the brother of Paul Crouch Jr. and the uncle of Brandon Crouch and Brittany Koper. Matt married Laurie Orndorff in 1985 and the couple has two children. Matt Crouch and his brother Paul worked behind the scenes at TBN in their youth. Matt Crouch produced the TV series Praise The Lord and produced the Christian music video series Real Videos and the children's program Kids' Club. The couple co-founded the Christian film studio Gener8Xion Entertainment in 1995 and executive produced the movies The Omega Code, Megiddo: The Omega Code 2, One Night with the King, and Noelle. Matt Crouch co-directed the documentary The Cross: The Arthur Biessitt Story.