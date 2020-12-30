Mark Victor Hansen net worth: Mark Victor Hansen is an American professional speaker, trainer, and author who has a net worth of $50 million. He is best known for founding and co-creating the "Chicken Soup for the Soul" book series. The book has since expanded into a major multi-media empire that is publicly traded on the NASDAQ as CSSE. As of this writing CSSE has a market cap of $250 million.

Mark Victor Hansen was born in Waukegan, Illinois in January 1948. He graduated from Southern Illinois University. Hansen and Jack Canfield co-created the Chicken Soup for the Soul book series. The series would eventually go on to sell 500 million books worldwide and spawn more than 100 licensed products. The first book sold more than two million copies and the series is now published in more than 50 languages.

Mark Victor Hansen and Robert Allen co-wrote the book Cracking the Millionaire Code in 2005. In 2006 Hansen co-wrote the book How to Make the Rest of your Life The Best of your Life with Art Linkletter. He co-authored the book Cash in a Flash with Robert Allen in 2010.