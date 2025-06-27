What Is Marc Lamont Hill's Net Worth?

Marc Lamont Hill is an American journalist, academic, author, activist, and television personality who has a net worth of $1 million. Marc Lamont Hill is a Presidential Professor of Anthropology and Urban Education at the City University of New York (CUNY) Graduate Center, and he previously taught at Temple University, Morehouse College, and Columbia University. He has hosted the nationally syndicated TV series "Our World with Black Enterprise" and "HuffPost Live" online, and he has served as a political commentator for Fox News and CNN and a correspondent for BET News. Hill has appeared frequently on the TV series "The O'Reilly Factor," "Hannity," and "Huckabee," and he was a weekly contributor to the "Star Jones" talk show on Court TV. In 2021, Marc became an anchor and producer on the Black News Channel program "Black News Tonight" and was named the host of the Al Jazeera English show "UpFront." He has authored the books "Media, Learning, and Sites of Possibility" (2007), "Beats, Rhymes, and Classroom Life: Hip-Hop Pedagogy and the Politics of Identity" (2009), "The Classroom and The Cell: Conversations on Black Life in America" (2012), "Nobody: Casualties of America's War on the Vulnerable, from Ferguson to Flint and Beyond" (2016), "We Still Here: Pandemic, Policing, Protest, & Possibility" (2020), "Except for Palestine: The Limits of Progressive Politics" (2021), and "Seen and Unseen: Technology, Social Media, and the Fight for Racial Justice" (2022). Ebony magazine included Hill on its 2005 list of the country's top 30 Black leaders under the age of 30.

Early Life

Marc Lamont Hill was born on December 17, 1978, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. As a teenager, he befriended future Los Angeles Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant at a basketball summer camp, and the two stayed friends until Bryant's death in 2020. Hill attended Carver High School, and after graduation, he enrolled at Morehouse College, one of the most selective HBCUs in the U.S., but he dropped out during his freshman year because he was just "hanging out and getting in trouble." He earned a B.S. degree in Spanish and education from Temple University in 2000, then he attended the University of Pennsylvania and earned an M.A. and a Ph.D.

Career

From 2005 to 2009, Hill taught American studies and urban education at Temple University. In the fall of 2009, Teachers College, Columbia University, hired him as an associate professor of education. In 2014, Marc left his job at Teachers College to take a position at Morehouse College, where he was a Distinguished Professor of African American Studies. In 2017, he returned to Temple University, this time serving as the Steve Charles Professor of Media, Cities, and Solutions. Hill left Temple University in August 2023 and began working at the City University of New York (CUNY) Graduate Center as a Presidential Professor of Anthropology and Urban Education.

From 2007 to 2009, Marc was a political contributor for Fox News. He has said that he found out through a Google alert that Fox News had fired him. During this time, Hill also appeared on shows such as "Huckabee," "The O'Reilly Factor," and "Hannity." He had previously been a commentator on MSNBC, CNN, and Court TV. In 2010, Marc began hosting the syndicated series "Our World with Black Enterprise," and in 2012, he became a host on "HuffPost Live." In 2021, he replaced Mehdi Hasan as the host of the Al Jazeera English show "UpFront," and he began anchoring "Black News Tonight" on the Black News Channel. He has co-hosted "The Joe Budden Podcast," and he hosts his own podcast, "Coffee and Books," on which he "chats with authors and prominent public figures who share the backstory behind their latest book." In 2017, Marc founded Uncle Bobbie's Coffee & Books in Philadelphia to "provide underserved communities with access to books and a space where everyone feels valued."

Personal Life

Marc co-founded the nonprofit organization My5th to help educate young people about their legal rights. In the early 2000s, he launched a literacy project that increased reading skills and school engagement among teenagers through hip-hop culture. Hill has taught adult literacy courses for individuals who dropped out of high school, and he has worked with the ACLU Drug Reform Project. In June 2010, he said that two Philadelphia police officers unlawfully stopped him while he was driving his car. He subsequently filed a civil lawsuit against the City of Philadelphia and several police officers. In the 2016 U.S. presidential election, Marc supported the Green Party, and during an interview on Power 105.1's "The Breakfast Club," he stated, "I'm voting for the Green Party. … They're not going to win this election. But if the differences between the two candidates aren't vast enough, then I would rather introduce a third candidate to build a movement. Because every four years we say, 'The third party can't win.' So we never invest in the third party. We never grow the third party. If they get five percent of the vote, they can be in the debates. And if they're in the debates, now we can change the conversation."

In November 2018, Hill spoke at a United Nations meeting that marked the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, saying, "We have an opportunity to not just offer solidarity in words but to commit to political action, grass-roots action, local action and international action that will give us what justice requires and that is a free Palestine from the river to the sea." The Anti-Defamation League took issue with his use of the phrase "river to the sea," alleging that it's a code Hamas often uses to signify the destruction of Israel. Marc responded, "I support Palestinian freedom. I support Palestinian self-determination. I am deeply critical of Israeli policy and practice. I do not support anti-Semitism, killing Jewish people, or any of the other things attributed to my speech. I have spent my life fighting these things." He added that the phrase "river to the sea" has been used since the early 20th century and that it "has never been the exclusive province of a particular ideological camp." Around this time, CNN terminated his contract and did not publicly give a reason for his firing. Pro-Palestinian activists criticized CNN's decision, accusing the network of caving to pro-Israeli groups.

Awards

In 2013, Hill won a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Digital Journalism Article for "Why Aren't We Fighting for CeCe McDonald?," which he wrote for Ebony.com. During his acceptance speech, Marc stated, "No issue has been more important to me, none has been more special to me than writing about CeCe McDonald. This speaks to the many, many battles we have in front of us as an LGBT community, as an ally community, as a community of people who are struggling to create a world that is more fair, more just, more democratic and ultimately just more free. We have so much work to do and I hope that the work that we all do tonight and the work that we do when we leave here will continue to make the world a little bit better and a little bit safer." McDonald and her friends were victims of a racist and transphobic attack in June 2011. CeCe suffered lacerations to her face and subsequently attempted to defend herself by stabbing one of the assailants, Dean Schmitz, with a pair of scissors. Schmitz later died from his injuries, and McDonald was sentenced to 41 months for manslaughter after agreeing to a plea bargain.