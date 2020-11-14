Major Garrett net worth: Major Garrett is an American journalist who has a net worth of $8 million. He is best known for being the chief Washington correspondent for CBS News.

Major Garrett was born in San Diego, California in August 1962. He graduated from the University of Missouri. He serves as a correspondent for the National Journal and hosts The Takeout podcast for CBS News. Garrett previously served as the senior White House correspondent for Fox News. He has covered the 2004 and 2008 presidential elections as well as the War on Terror. Major Garrett was a senior editor and correspondent at U.S. News & World Report and a congressional reporter for The Washington Times. He joined CNN before working for Fox News. He also appears on CBS's Face the Nation and MSNBC. He has authored several books including Mr. Trump's Wild Ride: The Thrills, Chills, Screams, and Occasional Blackouts of an Extraordinary Presidency. Major Garrett is married to Lara Brown.