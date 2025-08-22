What is Elizabeth MacDonald's net worth and Salary?

Elizabeth MacDonald is an American financial journalist and television anchor who has a net worth of $4 million. Also known as Liz MacDonald, she is is the host of "The Evening Edit with Elizabeth MacDonald" on Fox Business Network, where she provides economic analysis and commentary on Wall Street, Washington, and global markets. Before joining Fox Business, she built a reputation as one of the most respected voices in financial journalism through her work at Forbes and The Wall Street Journal. At Forbes, she created the influential annual ranking "The World's 100 Most Powerful Women," while at The Wall Street Journal, she broke major front-page stories on IRS abuses and corporate accounting scandals. Over her career, she has won more than a dozen journalism awards, testified before Congress twice, and established herself as both a watchdog and a trusted source for millions of viewers and readers. Her career blends investigative depth with a talent for making complex financial issues accessible to the public.

Early Life and Education

Elizabeth MacDonald grew up in Rockville Centre, New York. From a young age she showed an interest in writing and reporting, a passion that would guide her career path. She attended Canisius College in Buffalo, where she graduated with honors in 1984. She earned dual degrees in English and communication studies, training that gave her a strong foundation for a career in journalism. Canisius later recognized her as a distinguished alumna for her contributions to the field.

Journalism Career

MacDonald began her career at Worth Magazine and Money Magazine, where she reported extensively on taxes, accounting, and the Internal Revenue Service. Her investigations into IRS abuses led to congressional reforms, and she was invited to testify before Congress on multiple occasions.

She later joined The Wall Street Journal, where she wrote front-page stories, "Heard on the Street" columns, and editorials. At the Journal she uncovered high-profile cases of tax abuses and accounting irregularities, including reporting on the Church of Scientology's IRS settlement and politically motivated audits tied to the Kennedy administration. She was also one of the first journalists to raise alarms about corporate accounting scandals that would later explode into national headlines.

After The Wall Street Journal, MacDonald became a senior editor at Forbes Magazine. While there, she continued her investigative coverage of Washington and Wall Street while also launching the annual ranking "The World's 100 Most Powerful Women," which became one of Forbes' most popular features.

Fox Business Network

In 2007, Elizabeth MacDonald joined Fox Business Network as a stocks editor and on-air commentator. She quickly rose to prominence at the network, eventually anchoring "The Evening Edit," a program that became one of FBN's highest-rated shows. On the show, she covers markets, taxes, regulation, and business news, bringing clarity to often complicated issues.

MacDonald has also appeared across major television and radio outlets, including NBC's "Today Show," ABC's "World News Tonight," "Your World with Neil Cavuto," "Outnumbered," "Nightline," "The O'Reilly Factor," "CBS This Morning," CNBC's "Kudlow & Company," and NPR. Her ability to deliver financial news in a clear and engaging way has made her a sought-after commentator.

Awards and Recognition

Throughout her career, MacDonald has won more than 14 journalism awards, including the Gerald Loeb Award for Distinguished Business Journalism, the Society of Professional Journalists' Outstanding Public Service Award, and the Newswomen's Club of New York Front Page Award for Excellence in Investigative Journalism. These honors highlight both her editorial skill and her commitment to public service journalism.

Author and Other Contributions

Beyond her financial reporting, MacDonald is also the author of "Skirting Heresy: The Life and Times of Margery Kempe," a historical novel and play about the first woman to write an autobiography in English. The book earned praise for its accessible style and scholarly depth, demonstrating her versatility as both a journalist and an author..