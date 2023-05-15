Liver King net worth

What is Liver King's Net Worth?

The "Liver King" has a net worth of $10 million. Liver King is the Internet alias of social media personality and fitness guru Brian Johnson, who is known for his online videos promoting the consumption of raw meat, including liver. This diet, which he calls part of the "ancestral" lifestyle, has been widely decried by nutritionists for being potentially dangerous. Despite his assertion that he has never used anabolic steroids to achieve his ripped physique, it was revealed in late 2022 that Johnson regularly takes testosterone and steroids.

Early Life

Brian Johnson was born on April 7, 1977 in Texas. When he was young, his dad passed away, and he subsequently lived with his mom in San Antonio. Growing up, Johnson was frequently bullied due to his diminutive size. To boost his stature, he started working out when he was in middle school, and became involved in football and martial arts, among other sports. Johnson went on to earn a degree in biochemistry.

Social Media Career

Adopting the sobriquet "Liver King," Johnson joined social media in the summer of 2021. He quickly went viral on TikTok and YouTube for his promotion of what he calls the "ancestral" lifestyle, which he claims is responsible for his jacked physique. Johnson outlines the lifestyle in nine tenets, which are sleep, eat, move, shield, connect, cold, sun, fight, and bond. Espousing the belief that modern-day lifestyles – characterized by processed foods, sedentary habits, and stress – are harmful to human health, he advocates for a return to ancestral practices that emphasize "natural" foods and physical activity.

Central to Johnson's "ancestral" lifestyle, and the main reason for his online notoriety, is his apparent consumption of large quantities of raw meat, particularly raw liver. He is a major proponent of this practice, asserting that raw liver is good for the body due to its high amounts of vitamins A, B, and D, as well as iron. Johnson also advocates for the consumption of other raw and organ meats, including hearts, brains, kidneys, tongues, and testicles. It's not all about eating, however; Johnson is also known for extended fasting. His unique approach to health and fitness has gained him a significant following, with over 4.2 million followers on TikTok and more than 46 million views on YouTube.

Environmentalism

In addition to his focus on personal health and fitness, Johnson is also an advocate for environmental sustainability. He believes that how we consume food has a significant impact on the environment, and as such calls for the use of regenerative agriculture practices. Moreover, Johnson supports small-scale farmers who employ sustainable farming methods to create organic produce.

Controversies

Johnson has been highly controversial ever since becoming a social media star, with his diet of raw meat being widely criticized by nutritionists as being potentially dangerous. He attracted even greater derision in late 2022 when it was revealed that he regularly takes testosterone and steroids to achieve his physique, despite having repeatedly denied the use of any anabolic steroids in his fitness regimen. To defend himself, Johnson claimed that there was a "time and place" for "pharmacological intervention."

Other Ventures

With his wife Barbara, Johnson established the company Ancestral Supplements. The company offers grass-fed beef brain, bone and marrow, and beef tallow, among other nutritional supplements. Johnson also runs a wellness center that provides customized coaching services to clients who want to improve their health using his unique methods.

Personal Life and Real Estate

Johnson first met his wife Barbara, a dentist, in 2004. Together, they opened a dental practice. The couple has two boys named Stryker and Rad whom they have raised in the "ancestral" lifestyle.

Johnson and his family reside in an 8,300-square-foot Spanish revival-style mansion in Texas. Outfitted like a medieval fortress, it includes a living room that doubles as a boxing ring, axes and guns adorning the walls, and four massive Dobermans on patrol. There are no mattresses in the home, as the family sleeps on wooden slats. He gave a tour of his home on YouTube: