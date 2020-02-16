Lisa Jackson net worth: Lisa Jackson is an American author who has a net worth of $10 million. Lisa Jackson was born in 1952. She has authored more than 75 romance and romantic suspense novels. Jackson's works include her New Orleans series with Detective Rick Bentz and Reuben Montoya, her To Die series, her Wicked series, her Savannah series, her San Francisco series with the Cahill family and Detective Anthony Paterno, her Northwest series, her Maverick series, her Dark Jewels series, her Forever Family series, her McCaffertys series, her Medieval Trilogy, and her Omnibus series as well as several standalone novels. She is a number one New York Times bestselling author and her novels include Afraid to Die, You Don't Want to Know, Tell Me, Running Scared, Malice, Without Mercy, and Shiver. She co-authored the Colony series with her sister Nancy Bush and there are more than 20 million copies of Jackson's books printed in 20 languages.