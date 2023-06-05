Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Authors Net Worth: $2 Million Date of Birth: Jul 18, 1988 (34 years old) Place of Birth: Plano Gender: Female Profession: Journalist Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Lauren Scruggs' Net Worth

What is Lauren Scruggs' Net Worth?

Lauren Scruggs is an American fashion journalist and blogger who has a net worth of $2 million. In December 2011 Lauren Scruggs accidentally walked into an airplane's spinning propeller. The collision caused her to lose her left eye and severed her left hand. The accident occurred as she was exiting the plane in the dark after flying to view Christmas lights in the Dallas-Fort Worth Area. In May 2014 she became engaged to boyfriend Jason Kennedy. The couple got married in December 2014.

Early Life

Laruen Scruggs was born on July 18, 1988 in Redondo Beach, California to parents Jeff and Cheryl Scruggs. She grew up with her one sister. The family later moved to Texas, where she attended high school. She then enrolled in and graduated from Dallas Baptist University.

Plane Accident

Scruggs had been interested in fashion while in high school. She subsequently started a moderately popular fashion blog. However, it wasn't until a serious accident in 2011 that she was pushed into the mainstream spotlight. In December of 2011, she went flying with a friend in the Dallas area to see Christmas lights. After exiting the plane, she walked into the spinning propellor of the plane. The accident resulted in the loss of her left eye and left hand, among other injuries including a brain injury. The freak accident made national news.

Recovery and Philanthropy

After less than a year, Scruggs made a remarkable recovery. She received a prosthetic hand and left eye. She gave an interview to the "Today" show in 2012, her first public appearance since the accident. She also wrote a book about her life and the accident called "Still Lolo: A Spinning Propeller, a Horrific Accident, and a Family's Journey of Hope" which was published in 2012. In 2015, she released her second book, "Your Beautiful Heart."

In December of 2017, Scruggs launched a nonprofit called LSK Foundation. The organization covers the cost of prosthetics for other individuals who have lost limbs. Specifically, it focuses on women who have suffered accidents and whose insurance does not have the full cost of prosthetics. After having suffered her own accident, Scruggs was happy to learn her insurance policy covered the entire cost of her prosthetics and shocked to learned that many people did not benefit from such coverage. She was not aware of this until hosting a retreat with Bethany Hamilton, who had also lost an arm in a shark attack, called Beautifully Flawed Retreat. There, she met many other women who had also suffered limb losses but were not satisfied with the artificial look of their prosthetics. Scruggs then spent the next years setting up the LSK Foundation, which has successfully helped many women obtain realistic prosthetics.

Personal Life

In May of 2014, Scruggs became engaged to television personality Jason Kennedy after they had dated for nearly two years. The couple were married in December of 2014. In April of 2022, Scruggs and her husband welcomed their son, Ryver, into the world after struggling with infertility for over five years. In April of 2023, the couple announced they were expecting a second child together. Scruggs and her family are Christian and reside in California. Scruggs continues to share much of her life on her various social media platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

Real Estate

In 2014, prior to marrying, Jason paid $900,000 for a home in Studio City, California. In January 2019 Jason and Lauren listed this home for sale for $2.4 million. They accepted $2.25 million a month later.