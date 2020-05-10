Ladd Drummond net worth: Ladd Drummond is an American rancher who has a net worth of $200 million dollars. Ladd Drummond is based in Pawhuska, Oklahoma where he lives with his wife and four children. His wife, Ree Drummond, is the author of the popular blog, Pioneer Woman, which chronicles life on their ranch, where they raise 2,500 head of cattle and horses.

Early Life: Ladd Drummond was born in Nebraska. He is one of three sons: Todd, Tim, and Ladd. His oldest brother Todd was killed in a car accident when he was 18, the summer before he left for college. Todd had been working on a family friend's ranch in Texas at the time of his accident. Ladd graduated from Arizona State University.

Career: Ladd and his brother Tim are co-owners of the Drummond Land & Cattle Co. which was founded by family patriarch Fred Drummond in the late 1800s after he emigrated from Scotland. Fred married Kansas native Addie Gentner and started Drummond Land & Cattle Co. Frederick and Addie's three sons all became successful cattle ranchers. According to government records, the Drummond company is owned by just four people.

Ree Drummond's blog has spawned books, and a Food Network series, as well. Ladd Drummond was already working as a cowboy when Ree met him and is a fourth-generation cattle rancher. She left her corporate life behind in order to join him on the ranch. He and the rest of the family love fantasy football and the couple home school their children. His wife's blog, and some of his comments, made during interviews and specials about the family, have caused other ranchers to criticize the family and their ranching practices.

In late 2016, the Drummonds opened The Mercantile, a restaurant retail store located in a 100-year-old downtown Pawhuska building that they bought and began renovating in 2012.

In April 2018 the Drummonds opened a bed and breakfast called The Pioneer Woman Bed and Breakfast.

Personal Life: Ladd met Ree in a bar in the mid-1990s. She had just moved back to Oklahoma after her post-college years in Los Angeles. Ree was planning to move to Chicago for law school. Her plans changed. Ladd and Ree married on September 21, 1996. During the wedding reception, Ladd was in the men's locker room watching his alma mater Arizona State play Nebraska, the defending national champions. ASU won. The newlyweds spent their honeymoon in Australia and live on a remote working cattle ranch approximately eight miles west of Pawhuska, Oklahoma, and two hours from Oklahoma City.

Ladd and Ree have four children together: Alex, born in 1997, Paige, born in 1999, Bryce, born in 2002, and Todd, born in 2004. The Drummonds homeschool their children from kindergarten through high school. Alex is a graduate of Texas A&M University. Paige is currently a student at the University of Arkansas.

The Drummonds starred on the reality TV series The Pioneer Woman starting in 2011. The show has run for 15 seasons and 180 episodes on the Food Network through 2016.

Salary Highlights: Drummond Land & Cattle Co. is a private family-held company of four people that has an annual revenue of $2.5 million. The Drummond Land & Cattle company also collects a check from the U.S. government's Bureau of Land Management every year. They get around $2 million a year to keep wild horses and burros on their property in order to protect them. Records show that since December 2006, the Bureau of Land Management has paid the Drummond Land & Cattle Co. $23.9 million.

Real Estate: Ladd Drummond's family is the 23rd largest landowner in the United States. As a family, they own an astonishing 433,000 acres of land over 675 square miles. According to a government report, in the last 10 years, the Drummond family has been paid more than $24 million in rent from the United States government alone. Most of the rent payments have been to continue supporting animal protection on their vast property.