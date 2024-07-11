What is Kevin Burkhardt's net worth and salary?

Kevin Burkhardt is an American sportscaster who has a net worth of $4 million. Kevin Burkhardt is currently the lead play-by-play voice for the NFL on Fox and lead studio host for Fox Major League Baseball (MLB). Burkhardt spent seven years as a reporter for SportsNet New York (SNY) covering New York Mets telecasts from 2007 to 2014. He also called some of the Mets' games during both spring training and the regular season. He has been the primary studio host for MLB broadcasts on Fox and FS1 since 2014 and hosts the Reunion episodes for the History Channel's reality series Alone.

Salary

Kevin Burkhardt's annual salary from Fox is $1.5 million.

Early Life and Career

Burkhardt was born on March 2, 1974 in Bloomfield, New Jersey. He was a Philadelphia Eagles fan as a kid and his favorite player was Ron Jaworski. His love for the Eagles was sparked by a stuffed Eagles mascot from the Sears Catalog NFL Huddle collection that he couldn't get enough of.

He used to provide play-by-play commentary for Nintendo games while in middle school trying to emulate his idol Gary Cohen whom he would eventually join in the Mets' broadcast booth. After graduating from Bloomfield High School in 1992 he went on to earn a broadcasting degree from William Paterson University in 1997.

Burkhardt started his career at the WGHT radio station in Northern New Jersey, where he spent eight years covering various sporting events including high school football. He also worked at Jukebox Radio broadcasting New Jersey Jackals minor league games. After a few years of this, his broadcasting dreams seemed to be sputtering out. Desperate for a steady paycheck, he wound up becoming a car salesman at Pine Belt Chevrolet dealership in Eatontown, New Jersey.

Burkhardt never gave up on his sportscasting dream. He got a part-time job as a freelancer at WFAN and later became the station's full-time New York Jets reporter. While at WFAN he became a familiar face on Out of Bounds for Philadelphia's CN8, did sports reporting for Time Warner Cable and provided sports updates for WCBS 880.

SportsNet New York

At the start of the 2007 season Burkhardt joined the Mets broadcast team as Chris Cotter's replacement. He had interviewed for the SNY job without any real hope of landing it but luck was on his side. He worked at SNY for seven years, appearing on shows like Mets Hot Stove, Mets Pre-Game Live, Mets Post-Game Live and Mets Year in Review. Burkhardt left SNY towards the end of 2014 for a full-time job at Fox.

Compass Radio Network

Despite his role with the Mets, Burkhardt's passion for calling football games couldn't be contained and he was offered the chance to do so through the Compass Radio Network. He called the 2009 Texas Bowl followed by other college football games.

When Compass Radio Networks launched its America's Team Radio Network in 2011, Burkhardt became the play-by-play voice for Dallas Cowboys games. He held this position until 2013 then left for Fox and was succeeded by Kevin Ray.

Fox Sports

In 2013 Burkhardt began calling NFL games on Fox alongside John Lynch and Erin Andrews as the network's fourth announcer team. Together, they called the divisional playoff game between the New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks on January 11, 2014. Prior to this he did fill-in work for Major League Baseball on Fox in 2012 and 2013. In 2014 Burkhardt was appointed the pre-game host for MLB coverage on Fox and Fox Sports 1 and also joined the Fox College Hoops team that year.

When Joe Buck left Fox for ESPN in 2022 Burkhardt was promoted to the lead NFL on Fox broadcast team alongside Greg Olsen as color commentator. He was the TV play-by-play announcer for Super Bowl LVII making it the first time since 2004 that someone other than Jim Nantz, Joe Buck or Al Michaels had called a Super Bowl.

During his broadcast of Super Bowl LVII, Burkhardt showcased his deep understanding of the game. When Eagles running back Kenneth Gainwell's touchdown was overturned, he highlighted that Gainwell had still gained enough yardage for a first and goal. Unlike lesser announcers who might have just moaned about the overturned touchdown Burkhardt provided insightful commentary.

He received a lot of praise for his work in his first season as Fox's lead broadcaster and critics commended him throughout the season for his ability to know when to bring the thunder and when to let the game speak for itself.

Personal Life

Kevin Burkhardt is a family man who is married with a wife and a son.