Kenny Albert Net Worth

What is Kenny Albert's Net Worth and Salary?

Kenny Albert is an American sportscaster who has a net worth of $4 million.

Kenny Albert is one of the most versatile and enduring play-by-play broadcasters in American sports, known for seamlessly moving between the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB, college football, and boxing at the highest level. Over a career spanning more than three decades, Albert has distinguished himself not through bombast or theatrics, but through precision, preparation, and an encyclopedic command of multiple sports. He is one of the few broadcasters in modern history to regularly call games for all four major North American professional leagues in the same year, a distinction that reflects both his adaptability and the trust placed in him by networks. Best known to football audiences for his work on "NFL on FOX," Albert has also been a prominent voice on marquee NHL, NBA, and MLB broadcasts, often stepping into high-pressure roles during playoffs, rivalry games, and nationally televised events. His calm delivery and attention to detail have made him a go-to broadcaster for complex assignments, while his longevity has allowed him to become a familiar presence for generations of fans.

Early Life and Broadcasting Roots

Kenneth Gary Albert was born on February 2, 1968. Broadcasting was a natural path, as he is the son of legendary sportscaster Marv Albert. From an early age, Kenny immersed himself in play-by-play, honing his skills by calling games into a tape recorder and later landing early professional opportunities while still a teenager.

Unlike many broadcasters who specialize in a single sport, Albert deliberately developed a multi-sport résumé. That breadth became his defining advantage as he progressed through local radio and television assignments, steadily building a reputation for reliability and polish well before reaching national prominence.

Rise at Fox Sports

Albert joined Fox Sports in the mid-1990s and quickly became one of the network's most valuable broadcasters. At Fox, he emerged as a key voice on "NFL on FOX," frequently paired with veteran analysts and entrusted with major regular-season matchups, playoff games, and nationally televised windows.

Over the years, Albert worked alongside prominent analysts including Daryl Johnston, Tony Siragusa, Jonathan Vilma, and Charles Davis. His ability to adapt his style to different partners and production teams helped him maintain a steady presence as broadcast lineups evolved.

NFL, NHL, NBA, and MLB Coverage

Albert's career is defined by rare versatility. In the NFL, he has called hundreds of games, including divisional rivalries, playoff contests, and international matchups. In hockey, he became a major national voice for the NHL, calling games for both Fox and later NBC, including playoff series and Stanley Cup Finals coverage.

In basketball, Albert has served as a regular NBA play-by-play announcer on national television, while also calling New York Knicks games locally. His baseball résumé includes national MLB broadcasts and extensive work with the New York Mets. He is also a longtime boxing announcer, calling championship bouts across multiple weight classes.

This multi-sport workload places Albert in a small, elite group of broadcasters capable of switching sports weekly without sacrificing clarity or authority.

Relationship With Iconic Franchises

In addition to national work, Albert has maintained long-running relationships with major New York sports franchises. He has served as the television play-by-play voice of the New York Rangers and New York Knicks, and as the radio voice of the New York Mets. These roles allowed him to balance national prominence with deep, local storytelling, further sharpening his credibility.

Salary

Kenny Albert's exact salary has never been publicly disclosed, as networks do not release individual broadcaster compensation. However, based on industry standards and his seniority, Albert is widely believed to be among the higher-paid play-by-play announcers in sports media.

Top-tier national broadcasters who regularly call NFL games, playoff contests, and multiple major sports typically earn annual salaries in the high six figures to low seven figures. Given Albert's workload across "NFL on FOX," NHL national broadcasts, NBA coverage, and long-standing local television and radio roles, his total annual compensation is commonly estimated to fall in the $1 million to $2 million range, with additional income from postseason assignments and special events.

Professional Reputation and Style

Albert is known for a clean, efficient broadcasting style that prioritizes accuracy over spectacle. He rarely inserts himself into the broadcast, instead allowing the game and his analyst to drive the narrative. Producers frequently cite his preparation and flexibility as reasons he is trusted with complex assignments, including last-minute substitutions and cross-sport scheduling challenges.