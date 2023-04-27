What is Kenneth Copeland's net worth?

Kenneth Copeland is an American author, public speaker, televangelist, and musician who has a net worth of $300 million. Kenneth is the founder of the Texas-based Eagle Mountain International Church which broadcasts his sermons globally. Copeland preaches abundance and prosperity which is commonly referred to as the prosperity gospel. His ministry is done through television, books, DVDs, and CDs. Before he converted to Christianity in 1962 Copeland was a recording artist and had a Top 40 hit with the single "Pledge of Love". Outside of his preaching, Kenneth Copeland has attracted controversy for his extremely lavish lifestyle. A lifestyle which includes owning several private jets, notably one that was acquired from Tyler Perry for a reported $20 million, and multiple mansions.

Early Life

Kenneth Max Copeland was born in Lubbock, Texas on December 6, 1936. He was raised in West Texas by parents Aubrey Wayne and Vinita Pearl.

Music Career

In the 1950s Kenneth set out to become a musical artist. He eventually landed a record contract with Imperial Records. Kenneth released a song "Pledge of Love" which became a Top 40 hit in April of 1957 and remained on the charts for a total of 15 weeks.

Ministry Career

In 1967 Kenneth decided to pursue a career as a minister. That year he enrolled in Oral Roberts University. Having learned to fly planes growing up near an Air Force base, Kenneth was hired to be Oral Roberts' personal pilot and chauffeur.

In 1967 he also founded the Kenneth Copeland Ministries in Fort Worth, Texas.

In 1971 KCM launched a one hour television broadcast called "The Word of Faith" which would later become "Believers Voice of Victory." In 1972 he launched a second show called "The Prayer Group."

Kenneth Copeland Wealth

Kenneth has attracted much controversy revolving his wealth and reliance on church funds to support his lavish lifestyle. Kenneth and his wife Gloria reported live in a $6.3 million lakefront mansion that is also reportedly funded by his church. There have been reports that Copeland could be worth as much as $750 million or even $1 billion. He has not denied reports about his wealth, confirming to at least one reporter that he was a "very wealthy man", pointing to oil and gas investments and reserves on his various properties.

Private Jets

KCM owns several private jets, which fly in and out of Kenneth Copeland Airport in Fort Worth, Texas. In 2008 the KCM revealed that it owned $17.5 million worth of private jets at that time. It is believed that KCM currently owns:

1998 Cessna 550 Citation Bravo (received by donation in October 2007)

2005 Cessna 750 Citation X

Gulfstream V

1962 Beech H-18 Twin (used for disaster relief)

According to various reports, Copeland used church donations to acquire a $20 million Gulfstream V private jet from Tyler Perry. After purchasing the jet he caused additional controversy by asking his followers to donate an additional $17 – $20 million to upgrade his airport's runway and hangar.

Copeland has been accused of using his jets for trips to resorts and various other personal vacations. He previously stated that he does not want to fly commercially because he doesn't "want to get into a tube with a bunch of demons". In 2009 Kenneth applied to have his $3.6 million private jet be given tax-exempt status from the IRS. His request was denied.

In May 2019 a reported confronted Copeland at a private airport to ask him how he could justify living such a lavish lifestyle. The resulting video went viral after Kenneth reacted to her questions in an extremely bizarre way. Check out the full video for yourself:

Controversies

Copeland has been involved in a number of controversies. In 2008 Mike Huckabee appeared on his program a number of times to promote a book. Huckabee also used the ministries to fund raise for his Presidential campaign. The events caused the United States Treasury to question the church's tax exempt status.

In mid-March 2020, Kenneth caused further controversy when he claimed to have healed and protected his viewers from Coronavirus by blowing the "wind of God" towards the television (his breath).

Personal Life

Kenneth has been married three times. He was married to Ivy Bodiford from 1955 to 1958. They had one child, a daughter named Terri.

He was married to Cynthia Davis from 1958 to 1961.

In 1963 Kenneth married Gloria Neece. They have two children, John and Kellie.