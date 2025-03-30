Last Updated: March 30, 2025
What is Katie Pavlich's Net Worth and Salary?

Katie Pavlich is an American conservative political commentator and author who has a net worth of $1 million. Katie Pavlich has appeared on such Fox News Channel programs as "The Five," "America's Newsroom," and "Jesse Watters Primetime." She also co-hosts the podcast "Everything's Going to Be All Right" with Sean Spicer.

Fox News Salary

Katie Pavlich's salary is $400,000 per year.

Early Life and Education

Katie Pavlich was born on July 10, 1988 in Phoenix, Arizona. She is of German and Croat ancestry. Growing up around the mountains in Northern Arizona, Pavlich participated in such outdoor activities as hunting and river rafting. She attended Sinagua High School in Flagstaff, where she played basketball and volleyball. For her higher education, Pavlich went to the University of Arizona, graduating in 2010 with her bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism.

Career

Pavlich began her career in the Washington, DC area as the news editor for the conservative website Townhall.com. She also became a contributing editor to Townhall's magazine, and a contributor to the Fox News Channel. In 2013, Pavlich began serving as an alternate co-host on the talk show "The Five." She has appeared on a number of other Fox News shows over the years as a host or guest, including "Jesse Watters Primetime," "Fox News Sunday," and "America's Newsroom." Pavlich has also been a guest on programs on Fox Business, CNN, CNBC, and MSNBC. In 2018, she moved into the podcasting realm when she started co-hosting the podcast "Everything's Going to Be All Right" with former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

(Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Controversies

In 2019, she was criticized for a statement she made on the Fox News program "Outnumbered" in which she claimed that the United States was the first country to end slavery within 150 years. The nonprofit PolitiFact debunked her claim by noting several countries that banned slavery earlier and more quickly than the US. Later in 2019, she received more pushback when she questioned the climate change activism of Greta Thunberg and the overall reality of climate change.

Personal Life

In 2017, Pavlich married Gavy Friedson.

