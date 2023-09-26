What Is Katherine Schwarzenegger's Net Worth?

Katherine Schwarzenegger (also known as Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt) is an American author who has a net worth of $10 million. She is the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver. She is also the grandniece of President John F. Kennedy.

Katherine has been married to actor Chris Pratt since 2019.

Katherine has published the books "Rock What You've Got: Secrets to Loving Your Inner and Outer Beauty from Someone Who's Been There and Back" (2010), "I Just Graduated … Now What?: Honest Answers from Those Who Have Been There" (2014), Maverick and Me" (2017), "The Gift of Forgiveness: Inspiring Stories from Those Who Have Overcome the Unforgivable" (2020), and "Good Night, Sister" (2023). Schwarzenegger has served as an ASPCA Ambassador and is a supporter of the Best Friends Animal Society.

Early Life

Katherine Schwarzenegger was born Katherine Eunice Schwarzenegger on December 13, 1989, in Santa Monica, California. Her mother is American author/journalist Maria Shriver, and her father is Austrian actor/former Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger. Katherine has three younger siblings, including Patrick, who is an actor known for the miniseries "The Long Road Home" (2017) and "The Staircase" (2022) and Chris Pratt's Amazon Prime Video series "The Terminal List" (2022). Schwarzenegger also has a half-brother, Joseph Baena, who Arnold fathered with the family's housekeeper, Mildred Patricia "Patty" Baena. Katherine's parents separated in 2011, and their divorce was finalized a decade later. Schwarzenegger's maternal grandmother was Eunice Kennedy Shriver, the younger sister of President John F. Kennedy. Her maternal grandfather, Sargent Shriver, served as a U.S. Ambassador to France from 1968 to 1970, and he was the Democratic nominee for vice president during the 1972 presidential election. Katherine attended the University of Southern California, graduating in 2012.

Career

In 2010, Schwarzenegger published her first book, "Rock What You've Got: Secrets to Loving Your Inner and Outer Beauty from Someone Who's Been There and Back," which is described as "a hip, empowering, get-real guide to loving the body you're in." Katherine had issues with her body image in elementary and middle school, but as an adult, she controls her mental and physical health by doing yoga and taking walks. After graduating from college, she sought career advice from many people, including entertainers, athletes, and entrepreneurs, and compiled their advice in the book "I Just Graduated . . . Now What?" in 2014. Next, Schwarzenegger published the 2017 children's book "Maverick and Me," which is about the rescue and adoption of her own dog and "introduces children to the concept of 'adopt, don't shop.'" In 2019, she teamed up with Pedigree to host a podcast about the importance of adopting dogs. In 2020, she published "The Gift of Forgiveness: Inspiring Stories from Those Who Have Overcome the Unforgivable," which featured stories from people such as Elizabeth Smart and Nicole Brown-Simpson's sister Tanya Brown. In 2023, Katherine published her second children's book, "Good Night, Sister."

Personal Life

Katherine began a relationship with Chris Pratt in 2018, and they became engaged in early 2019. The couple married on June 8, 2019, at the San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California, a luxury hotel owned by billionaire Beanie Babies founder Ty Warner. Schwarzenegger and Pratt spent their honeymoon on the Hawaiian Island of Lanai, staying at the Four Seasons, a luxury hotel owned by Oracle CEO Larry Ellison. Katherine and Chris have welcomed two daughters, Lyla Maria (born August 10, 2020) and Eloise Christina (born May 21st, 2022). Schwarzenegger is also stepmother to Jack, Pratt's son from his marriage to actress Anna Faris.

Real Estate

In 2018, Chris paid $15.6 million for a home in L.A.'s Pacific Palisades neighborhood. In July 2023, Pratt and Schwarzenegger listed this home for sale for $32 million after around two years of renovations. The home was originally built in 1995, but according to Realtor.com, "The couple rebuilt it from the ground up, remodeling it so extensively that the listing states it was built in 2021." The home is now 12,900 square feet and includes six bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. The home was featured in an episode of the Netflix home renovation reality series "Get Organized with the Home Edit."