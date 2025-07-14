What Is Kaleb Cooper's Net Worth?

Kaleb Cooper is an English farmer, television personality, and author who has a net worth of $2 million. In 2024, corporate financial filings revealed that Cooper had just crossed into millionaire status, with his combined business holdings approaching a total net worth of £986,883, which is the same as $1.28 million in USD. His media company, Kaleb Cooper Productions Ltd, based in Witney, reported £908,860 in equity, while his farming venture Kaleb Cooper Contracting Ltd added £32,023, and Kaleb Cooper Holdings Ltd contributed another £46,000. The surge in income follows his rise to fame through "Clarkson's Farm," along with revenue from book sales and his nationwide speaking tour. Once paying himself just 50p per day, Cooper has quickly turned his rural expertise into a lucrative media career.

Kaleb Cooper is best known for starring on the Amazon Prime Video farming documentary series "Clarkson's Farm" alongside Jeremy Clarkson. Cooper has also written the books "The World According to Kaleb" (2022), "Britain According to Kaleb: The Wonderful World of Country Life" (2023), and "It's a Farming Thing" (2024).

Early Life

Kaleb Cooper was born on July 2, 1998, in Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, England. He began farming when he was 13 years old, raising hens and selling their eggs. Kaleb also helped out at a dairy farm. He considered dropping out of school because he was selling around 600 eggs a week and was making good money. Cooper told Farmers Weekly in 2023, "But the school kept fining me. It was costing about £200 a month to pay these fines so the school called me in for negotiations. They said: 'Look Kaleb, you need to come into school – particularly for your GCSEs.' So I did. Weirdly, for my GCSEs I chose drama, performing arts and art. I went back to school and was soon selling 18doz eggs to the teachers each week." When he was 15, Cooper purchased his first tractor, and the following year, he launched a contracting business.

Career

In 2021, Cooper began appearing on the Amazon Prime Video documentary series "Clarkson's Farm" as an assistant to Jeremy Clarkson. He also serves as the farm's manager. Kaleb previously worked at the farm, which is called Diddly Squat Farm, when Howard Pauling managed it.

On the show, Cooper helps with general tasks around the farm and advises Clarkson on how to use various farming equipment. In 2022, "Clarkson's Farm" received a Broadcasting Press Guild Award nomination for Best Documentary Series.

In 2024, Cooper took a leave of absence from the show to embark on "The World According to Kaleb – On Tour." He toured the U.K., sharing his insights on "farming, Clarkson, tractors, and his disdain for sheep," and his final performance, which took place at Cheltenham's Everyman Theatre, was filmed for Amazon Prime Video.

In 2022, Cooper published his first book, "The World According to Kaleb," in which he "shares his worldly wisdom on life's big issues, from the difference between straw and hay to the importance of having a hair perm." Cooper followed it with "Britain According to Kaleb: The Wonderful World of Country Life" in 2023 and "It's a Farming Thing" in 2024. Kaleb has also appeared on the television shows "The Big Fat Quiz of Everything" (2022), "The Steph Show" (2023), and "Good Morning Britain" (2024).

Personal Life

Cooper and his fiancée, Taya, became engaged in 2020. They have two children, Oscar (born March 2022) and Willa (born June 2023). In early 2025, Kaleb announced that he and Taya were expecting their third child.

Award Nominations

In 2024, Cooper earned a National Television Award (UK) nomination for Most Popular TV Expert for "Clarkson's Farm."