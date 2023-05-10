What is Kaitlan Collins' net worth and salary?

Kaitlan Collins is an American journalist who has a net worth of $5 million. From 2017 to 2022 Kaitlan Collins worked on the White House team for CNN, eventually rising to the network's Chief White House Correspondent. In September 2022 she was promoted to host a CNN morning show alongside Poppy Harlow and Don Lemon.

Salary

Upon bring promoted to host the morning show, CNN raised Kaitlan Collins' salary from $1 million per year to $3 million per year.

Early Life and Education

Born on April 7, 1992, in Prattville, Alabama, Kaitlan Collins developed an interest in journalism from an early age. She pursued this passion at the University of Alabama, where she earned a Bachelor's degree in Political Science and Journalism in 2014. Her college years were marked by an active involvement in journalistic endeavors, laying a solid foundation for her future career.

The Daily Caller

After graduation, Collins moved to Washington D.C. to begin her career in journalism. She joined The Daily Caller, a conservative news website, in 2014 as an entertainment reporter. Collins quickly distinguished herself with her sharp reporting and insightful commentary, earning a promotion to the role of White House Correspondent in 2017.

CNN

In 2017, Collins made a career-defining move to CNN, taking on the role of White House Correspondent. Here, she gained significant attention for her incisive questioning and fearless reporting during the Trump administration. She reported on major events such as the Mueller investigation, the impeachment proceedings, and the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on the administration. Collins was frequently the face of CNN's live, on-the-ground coverage, providing real-time analysis of unfolding events. Her exemplary reporting earned her a place in Mediaite's list of the 50 Most Influential People in News Media in 2018 and 2019.

Collins' career has not been without controversy. In 2018, she was barred from a Rose Garden event after asking questions about then-President Trump's relationship with his former lawyer Michael Cohen, which the White House deemed "inappropriate." However, she stood her ground and received widespread support from colleagues and press freedom organizations. This event highlighted Collins' commitment to her profession and her determination to uphold the principles of free press.

In September 2022 CNN launched a new morning show featuring Kaitlan, Don Lemon and Poppy Harlow. In April 2023 Don Lemon was fired from CNN. Rumors claim that Lemon was fired due to his on-air squabbles with Collins and Harlow.

Outside of her regular duties, Collins has also moderated high-profile political events, contributed to special reports, and even guest-hosted several episodes of prominent news shows.

In May 2023 Kaitlan moderated a CNN town-hall with Donald Trump.