Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Authors Net Worth: $14 Million Salary: $3 Million Date of Birth: Mar 16, 1958 (65 years old) Place of Birth: Mexico City Gender: Male Profession: Writer, Journalist Nationality: United States of America

What Is Jorge Ramos' Net Worth and Salary?

Jorge Ramos is a Mexican-American journalist, author, and producer who has a net worth of $14 million. Jorge Ramos is known as the anchor of the news program "Noticiero Univision" and as host of the Univision political news show "Al Punto" and the English-language Fusion TV series "America with Jorge Ramos." He has been called "The Walter Cronkite of Latin America," and he was included on "Time" magazine's list of "The World's Most Influential People" in 2015. Jorge represented Univision in a February 2008 Democratic debate between Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton at the University of Texas. Ramos also produced the 2016 documentary "Hate Rising," and he has published the books "The Other Face of America: Chronicles of the Immigrants Shaping Our Future" (2000), "Dying to Cross: The Worst Immigrant Tragedy in American History" (2005), "The Latino Wave: How Hispanics Are Transforming Politics in America" (2007), "A Country for All: An Immigrant Manifesto" (2009), "Take a Stand: Lessons from Rebels" (2016), and "Stranger: The Challenge of a Latino Immigrant in the Trump Era" (2018).

Early Life

Jorge Ramos was born Jorge Gilberto Ramos Ávalos on March 16, 1958, in Mexico City, Mexico. He grew up in a Roman Catholic household in Naucalpan's Bosques de Echegaray neighborhood, and he has said that he was abused by priests in the Catholic schools he attended. Jorge earned a communications degree from Mexico City's Universidad Iberoamericana, then he graduated from the University of Miami with a Master's degree in International Studies.

Career

Ramos took a job at Mexico City's XEW-TV, Grupo Televisa's flagship station, where he worked on a local version of the American TV program "60 Minutes." When he was 24 years old, he left that job after the network censored a story he produced that criticized the Mexican government. In 1983, Jorge obtained a student visa and went to Los Angeles with plans to attend journalism classes at the UCLA Extension. The following year, the Los Angeles-based Spanish International Network affiliate KMEX-TV hired him, and he said of the job, "To me it was a palace… the United States gave me opportunities that my country of origin could not: freedom of the press and complete freedom of expression." In 1987, Ramos began hosting the morning program "Mundo Latino" on KMEX, which soon became known as Univision. He then anchored the nightly newscast "Noticiero Univision" and hosted the weekly public affairs series "Al Punto" on the network, and he also hosted the Fusion TV program "America with Jorge Ramos." He has covered world events such as the fall of the Berlin Wall, the Persian Gulf War, and the September 11th terrorist attacks and interviewed several world leaders, including Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, Hugo Chávez, George W. Bush, and Fidel Castro.

Jorge created the 2016 documentary "Hate Rising," in which he got "rare, exclusive access to the Neo-Nazi, Ku Klux Klan and 'Alt-Right' movements, whose hateful rhetoric against innocent Americans is on the rise in part because of the extraordinary 2016 election season." In February 2019, Ramos and his journalistic group were held in Venezuela's Miraflores Palace after an interview with President Nicolás Maduro. Their equipment and recordings were seized, and they were later released and deported from Venezuela. Ramos has appeared on numerous television programs, such as "El gordo y la flaca," "Pa'lante con Cristina," "¡Despierta América!," "Nuestra Belleza Latina," "Aquí y ahora," "The Colbert Report," "Moyers & Company," "The Kelly File," "Tavis Smiley," "Real Time with Bill Maher," "Good Morning America," "The View," "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," "PoliticKING with Larry King," and "The Daily Show."

Personal Life

Jorge became a U.S. citizen in 2008 after he had lived in the country for 25 years, the same amount of time he lived in Mexico. He said of the decision, "You have to go through a mental and emotional process to recognize who you really are. I finally recognized that I cannot be defined by one country. I am from both countries. It took me many years to make peace with that thought, and that I was never going back to Mexico." In 1988, Ramos welcomed a daughter, Paola, with his first wife, Gina Montaner. Gina is the daughter of Carlos Alberto Montaner, an exiled Cuban author. Jorge and Gina divorced in 1990, and Paola lived with her mother in Spain. Ramos wed Lisa Bolivar in 1992 at the Cathedral of San Juan Bautista in Puerto Rico, and they had a son, Nicolas, before divorcing in 2005. Jorge later dated actress Ana de la Reguera, and he began a relationship with actress/TV host Chiquinquirá Delgado in 2011. Ramos was raised Roman Catholic, but he has said that he's agnostic. In 2007, he received an honorary Doctor of Letters from the University of Richmond.

Awards and Nominations

Ramos was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2012 News & Documentary Emmy Awards. He has won several News & Documentary Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Instant Coverage of a News Story – Programs for "Univision News Presents: Tragedy in Central America" (1999) and Outstanding Newscast or Newsmagazine in Spanish for "Aquí y ahora" (2017). In 2001, Jorge received the Maria Moors Cabot Prize, which is awarded to individuals who have "made a significant contributions to upholding freedom of the press in the Americas and Inter-American understanding." In 2015, he was featured on one of the five covers of "Time" magazine's "The World's 100 Most Influential People" issue, and he received the Ondas Awards' International Career in Journalism. Ramos earned Webby Award nominations for Video – Best Web Personality/Host for "Real America with Jorge Ramos" in 2019 and 2021.