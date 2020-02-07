John Heilemann net worth: John Heilemann is an American journalist and analyst who has a net worth of $4 million. He is perhaps best known for co-authoring books about presidential campaigning.

John Heilemann was born in Los Angeles, California in January 1966. He graduated from Northwestern University and earned his M.P.P. from Harvard University. Heilemann has served as a national affairs analyst for NBC News and MSNBC. He authored the book Pride Before the Fall: The Trials of Bill Gates and the End of the Microsoft Era in 2001. John Heilemann co-authored the books Game Change: Obama and the Clintons, McCain and Palin, and the Race of a Lifetime in 2010 and Double Down: Game Change 2012 in 2013 with Mark Halperin. Heilemann hosted the documentary TV series Download: the True Story of the Internet. He produced and co-starred on Showtime's series The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth.