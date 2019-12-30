Joan Howard Maurer net worth: Joan Howard Maurer is an American author and actress who has a net worth of $5 million. Joan Howard Maurer was born in Brooklyn, New York in April 1927. She is the daughter of Moe Howard from the Three Stooges. Joan Howard Maurer has authored several books about the Three Stooges. She was married to cartoonist and director Norman Maurer from 1947 until his death in 1986. She is also the niece of Shemp Howard and Curly Howard of the Three Stooges. She has authored the books The Three Stooges Book of Scripts in 1984 and Curly: An Illustrated Biography of the Superstooge in 1985. Joan Howard Maurer has also co-authored the books Moe Howard and the Three Stooges in 1977, The Three Stooges Scrapbook in 1982, and The Three Stooges Book of Scripts, Volume II in 1987. She has appeared in films including Love in a Bungalow, Swing Your Lady, and Woman Doctor as a child.