Joan Howard Maurer Net Worth

How much is Joan Howard Maurer Worth?

in Richest CelebritiesAuthors
Joan Howard Maurer net worth:
$5 Million

Joan Howard Maurer net worth: Joan Howard Maurer is an American author and actress who has a net worth of $5 million. Joan Howard Maurer was born in Brooklyn, New York in April 1927. She is the daughter of Moe Howard from the Three Stooges. Joan Howard Maurer has authored several books about the Three Stooges. She was married to cartoonist and director Norman Maurer from 1947 until his death in 1986. She is also the niece of Shemp Howard and Curly Howard of the Three Stooges. She has authored the books The Three Stooges Book of Scripts in 1984 and Curly: An Illustrated Biography of the Superstooge in 1985. Joan Howard Maurer has also co-authored the books Moe Howard and the Three Stooges in 1977, The Three Stooges Scrapbook in 1982, and The Three Stooges Book of Scripts, Volume II in 1987. She has appeared in films including Love in a Bungalow, Swing Your Lady, and Woman Doctor as a child.

Joan Howard Maurer Net Worth

Joan Howard Maurer

Net Worth:$5 Million
Date of Birth:Apr 2, 1927 (92 years old)
Gender:Female
Profession:Writer, Actor, Screenwriter
Nationality:United States of America
Last Updated:2019
All net worths are calculated through the combination of a robust methodology and a proprietary algorithm. The results are fact checked and confirmed by a team of editors and industry insiders. We work diligently to ensure that our numbers are the most accurate celebrity net worth data you will find anywhere on the internet.
Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Discussion
More Authors