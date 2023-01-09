Jelena Ristic Net Worth:

What is Jelena Ristić's Net Worth?

Jelena Ristic is an entrepreneur and humanitarian who has a net worth of $20 million. Jelena Ristić is known for being the wife of professional tennis star Novak Djokovic, one of the most celebrated players in the history of the sport. Both Serbian nationals, they first met while in high school in the early 00s. Jelena is often seen in the stands at Novak's matches, but she has largely shunned the spotlight over the years. Among her activities, Ristić runs her own digital marketing company as well as a charitable foundation in her husband's name. The pair launched the Novak Djokovic Foundation in 2007. The Foundation is dedicated to creating educational opportunities for disadvantaged children in Serbia among other philanthropic efforts.

Early Life and Education

Jelena Ristić was born on June 17, 1986 in Belgrade, Serbia in what was then Yugoslavia. Her parents are Vera and Miommir, and she has an older sister named Marija who works in business. Ristić was a major bookworm growing up, and dreamed of attending school abroad. Despite her parents' poor economic situation, she studied hard and was able to realize her dream and study at the hallowed Bocconi University in Milan, Italy, earning a bachelor's degree in business administration. Ristić went on to attend the International University of Monaco, from which she obtained her master's degree in luxury brand management.

Marriage to Djokovic

In the summer of 2014 in Montenegro, Ristić married professional tennis star Novak Djokovic. The pair had first met in high school and began dating in 2005. One of the most accomplished and laurelled tennis players of all time, Djokovic has won over 20 Grand Slam men's singles titles, over 90 ATP singles titles, and a record 38 Masters titles. With her husband, Ristić has a son named Stefan and a daughter named Tara, as well as two poodles named Pierre and Tesla. The family lives in Monaco.

Career

Moving to Monte Carlo with Djokovic after completing her studies, Ristić got a job working as a human resource coordinator for the European energy provider Tamoil. However, dissatisfied with being confined to an office for so long, she soon left the job. She subsequently formed her own company, the digital marketing firm Jelena Ristić Consulting. Ristić also founded the celebrity magazine Original, of which she serves as the executive director. In 2013, she did a brief stint as a swimwear model for the UK-based online lingerie retailer Figleaves.

Ristić now travels with Djokovic on tennis tours, appearing in the stands at almost all of his ATP tournaments. She also runs a charitable foundation in his name that funds projects to help young children in need, especially in the area of accessible early education. As the director of the foundation, Ristić and her team work to train teachers, renovate and establish kindergartens, and organize support groups for parents.