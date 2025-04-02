What Is Jay Glazer's Net Worth and Salary?

Jay Glazer is an American sports reporter and television personality who has a net worth of $15 million. Jay Glazer began his career in New York City, working for the "New York Post." He quickly earned the respect of multiple players and agents and began to make a name for himself in the sports writing community in New York. He started writing for "Giants Newsweekly" and cultivated relationships with such high-powered sports agents as Peter Flach and such players as Jason Sehorn, Aaron Glenn, and Michael Strahan. Jay became the NFL Insider for "FOX NFL Sunday" in 2004, and in 2019, the show was inducted into the TV Hall of Fame.

Glazer is also the senior writer for FoxSports.com. When he is not working as a writer, he trains NFL players in Mixed Martial Arts during the off-season. He is Randy Couture's business partner, and the pair owns Xtreme Couture Training Center. Jay has appeared in several film and television projects, including "The Longest Yard" (2005), "The Game Plan" (2007), FXX's "The League" (2014), and Fox's "Bones" (2017), and he played himself in 15 episodes of the HBO series "Ballers" (2015–2019). He also appeared in and executive producer the 2022 film "MVP."

Early Life

Jay Glazer was born Jason Charles Glazer on December 26, 1969, in Manalapan Township, New Jersey. He attended Manalapan High School, then he earned a degree in mass media from Pace University in New York. After graduation, Glazer began working at the "New York Post" as a columnist.

Career

In 2004, Glazer joined Fox Sports as an NFL Insider for "FOX NFL Sunday." He was also featured on the Fox network's Thursday Night Football coverage. In 2014, Jay opened West Hollywood's Unbreakable Performance Center with Lindsey Berg, a U.S. Women's Volleyball Captain, and Brian Urlacher, a former all-pro linebacker for the Chicago Bears. The gym's clientele has included Sylvester Stallone, Demi Lovato, Chris Pratt, Odell Beckham Jr., and Michael Strahan. In 2015, Glazer teamed up with Nate Boyer to establish the charity MVP (Merging Vets & Players), which "empowers military, veterans, and professional athletes to thrive when the uniform comes off through fitness, health, and wellness programs." Jay hosted the 2015 season finale of the National Geographic reality series "Wicked Tuna," and from 2015 to 2019, he appeared in 15 episodes of the HBO series "Ballers," which starred Dwayne Johnson and Rob Corddry. In 2018, Glazer joined the Bellator MMA broadcast team after five years as a host for the UFC. Bellator President Scott Coker said of Jay, "I'm excited to welcome Jay Glazer to the Bellator family. Jay's knowledge and experience in sports television speaks for itself and he will be a great addition to our incredible broadcast team. As Bellator moves to Paramount Network, I look forward to having him involved with some of the biggest fights of the year." Glazer has also appeared on television programs such as "The Best Damn Sports Show Period," "Pros vs. Joes," "Hell's Kitchen," "Live with Kelly and Mark," "The $100,000 Pyramid," and "Guy's Ultimate Game Night."

Personal Life

Jay was married to Michelle Graci from June 2006 to January 2008, then he wed Rosie Tenison on May 7, 2024. Glazer has a daughter named Lucy and a son named Samuel.