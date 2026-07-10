What is Janice Dean's Net Worth?

Janice Dean is a Canadian-born American weather presenter, television host, and author who has a net worth of $4 million. Janice Dean is best known for her more than two-decade run at Fox News, where she became one of the most familiar faces on "Fox & Friends" as the network's senior met nnickname "Janice Dean the Weather Machine," she built a national profile through a mix of serious weather coverage, upbeat remote segments, and an unusually personal relationship with the audience.

During her time at Fox News, Dean covered major storms, hurricanes, tornadoes, snow events, and national weather emergencies, while also appearing at high-profile events such as the Kentucky Derby, the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, Groundhog Day festivities, and the Super Bowl. Outside television, she is a published author whose books include the memoir "Mostly Sunny," the inspirational works "Make Your Own Sunshine" and "I Am the Storm," and the children's weather-themed "Freddy the Frogcaster" series. Dean has also become a public advocate for people living with multiple sclerosis, a condition she was diagnosed with in 2005. In 2026, after 22 years at Fox News, she stepped away from her role on "Fox & Friends" as her MS symptoms progressed and the demanding early-morning schedule became too difficult to maintain.

Early Life

Janice Dean was born on May 9, 1970, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, and grew up in Ottawa. She later earned an honors diploma in Radio & Television Broadcasting from Algonquin College.

Before her broadcasting career took off, Dean worked as a bylaw enforcement officer in Canada. She then began working in radio in Ottawa, where she held positions as a morning show co-host, reporter, DJ, producer, and news anchor. Those early years gave her experience in live broadcasting and helped shape the approachable on-air style that later became her trademark.

Early Broadcasting Career

Dean's career began at CHEZ-FM in Ottawa, where she worked as a morning show co-host, reporter, and DJ. She later held several positions with CHUM Limited in Ottawa, including work as a news anchor and producer.

In the late 1990s, Dean moved into American media. She worked in Houston radio at stations including KODA-FM, KKBQ-FM, and KLDE-FM, and also appeared as an on-camera weather host at CBOT Television. After moving to New York, she worked as a weekend on-air traffic reporter for CBS 2 New York.

Before joining Fox News, Dean served as news editor and entertainment reporter for "Imus in the Morning," the long-running radio program hosted by Don Imus, which aired on WFAN in New York and was simulcast nationally on MSNBC.

Fox News Career

Janice Dean joined Fox News Channel in January 2004. She eventually became senior meteorologist for the network and morning meteorologist for "Fox & Friends," one of Fox News' signature programs. Over the years, she also contributed to Fox Weather and appeared across a wide range of Fox News shows.

Dean covered many of the biggest weather events of her Fox career, including hurricanes, tornado outbreaks, winter storms, flooding events, and severe-weather emergencies across the United States. Her coverage included hurricanes such as Katrina, Sandy, Harvey, Irma, Helene, and Milton. She also became known for live remote segments that sent her to events far beyond the weather map, including the Kentucky Derby, Westminster, state fairs, and other major American traditions.

In 2009, Dean received the American Meteorological Society Seal of Approval, a credential recognizing on-air communication of weather information.

Books

Dean has written both adult nonfiction and children's books. Her children's series, "Freddy the Frogcaster," uses a frog weather reporter to teach young readers about meteorology and severe weather. Titles in the series include "Freddy the Frogcaster," "Freddy the Frogcaster and the Big Blizzard," "Freddy the Frogcaster and the Terrible Tornado," and "Freddy the Frogcaster and the Flash Flood."

In 2019, Dean published her memoir, "Mostly Sunny: How I Learned to Keep Smiling Through the Rainiest Days," which discussed her career, health challenges, and personal resilience. She followed that with "Make Your Own Sunshine: Inspiring Stories of People Who Find Light in Dark Times" in 2021.

In 2023, she published "I Am the Storm: Inspiring Stories of People Who Fight Against Overwhelming Odds," a book built around stories of people confronting powerful forces and difficult circumstances.

Multiple Sclerosis

Dean was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2005, not long after joining Fox News. For many years, she managed her symptoms while continuing to work on national television. She has spoken openly about the diagnosis, the fear she initially felt, and the importance of giving hope to other people dealing with chronic illness.

In 2026, Dean announced that she was leaving her "Fox & Friends" role because her MS symptoms had progressed. She explained that the early-morning schedule, lack of sleep, and stress of the job had become too difficult on her body, and that her doctors agreed stepping away was necessary for her health. Her final on-air goodbye was emotional, with Dean thanking the audience for inviting her into their homes and describing Fox as a second family.

COVID-19 Advocacy

Dean became an outspoken critic of former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo after her husband's parents died from COVID-19 in New York elder-care facilities during the pandemic. She argued that New York's nursing-home policies deserved greater scrutiny and became one of the most visible media figures pushing for accountability and transparency around the issue.

Her advocacy expanded her public profile beyond weather and television. It also influenced her writing, especially "I Am the Storm," which focused on ordinary people standing up against powerful institutions or overwhelming odds.

Personal Life

Janice Dean married Sean Newman, a member of the New York City Fire Department, in 2007. They have two sons.