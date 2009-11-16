James Patterson Net Worth salary and career earnings: James Patterson is an American author who has a net worth of $800 million. He is best known for his novels revolving around fictional psychologist Alex Cross, the protagonist of the Alex Cross series. Patterson also wrote the Michael Bennett, Women's Murder Club, Maximum Ride, Daniel X and the Witch and Wizard series, as well as many stand-alone thrillers, non-fiction and romance novels. His books have sold more than 300 million copies worldwide to date. Every year James Patterson is one of the five highest-paid authors on the planet. He earns $70-90 million per year.

James Patterson was born March 22, 1947 in Newburgh, New York. Patterson received a B.A. in English from Manhattan College, along with an M.A. in English from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee. After graduating from Vanderbilt, he initially took a job in advertising, but retired in 1996 to pursue writing. He published his first novel in 1976 called The Thomas Berryman Number. The novel featured his character Alex Cross, a forensic psychologist formerly of the Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police and FBI who now works as a private psychologist and government consultant.

Patterson has written 95 novels since 1976 and has had 19 consecutive No. 1 New York Times bestselling novels. He holds The New York Times record for most bestselling hardcover fiction titles by a single author, a total of 76, which is also a Guinness World Record. In recent years his novels have sold more copies than those of Stephen King, John Grisham and Dan Brown combined. Patterson works with a variety of ghostwriters and co-authors, such as Maxine Paetro, Andrew Gross, Mark Sullivan, Ashwin Sanghi, Michael Ledwidge, and Peter De Jonge and has often said that collaborating with others brings new and interesting ideas to his stories. Though he is highly successful, he is often criticized by seasoned writers.