Jamal Bryant net worth: Jamal Bryant is an American minister who has a net worth of $500 thousand. He is best known for being the ex-wife of Gizelle Bryant from The Real Housewives of Potomac.

Jamal Bryant was born in Baltimore, Maryland in May 1971. He is the senior pastor of the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church. Bryant graduated from Morehouse College and Duke University. He was formerly a pastor at Empowerment Temple AME Church in Baltimore before moving to Atlanta, Georgia. He was married to Gizelle Bryant from 2002 to 2009. She began starring on the Bravo reality television series The Real Housewives of Potomac in 2016. Gizelle Bryant has also appeared on episodes of the TV series Hollywood Today Live, Great Day Washington, Steve, Celebrity Page, Sister Circle, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Wendy Williams Show, and Watch What Happens: Live. In 2020 she appeared in the TV special Race in America: A Movement Not A Moment.