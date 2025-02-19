What is Hilaria Baldwin's net worth?

Hilaria (née Hillary) Baldwin is an American fitness expert, yoga instructor, and author who has a net worth of $20 million. Hilaria Baldwin is best known for being married to Alec Baldwin. They married in 2012 and have seven children together.

Initially gaining prominence as a yoga instructor and wellness influencer in New York City, she transformed into a social media personality and podcaster. Her public image underwent significant scrutiny in late 2020 when questions arose about her claimed Spanish heritage and identity, leading to widespread media coverage and public discourse about cultural appropriation and authenticity in the social media age. Hilaria would later confirm that she is a white person from Boston. More on this controversy later in the article below.

Hilaria Baldwin was born Hillary Hayward-Thomas in Boston, Massachusetts, on January 6, 1984. She is the daughter of Dr. Kathryn Hayward, an associate physician at Massachusetts General, and David Thomas, a lawyer. Her family tree on both her maternal and paternal sides dates several generations back to the Boston area.

Hilary grew up in the Beacon Hill neighborhood and attended the Cambridge School of Weston. Despite later claims about her Spanish upbringing, she was raised primarily in Massachusetts, though her family did spend time vacationing in Spain. She studied dance and art history at New York University, during which time she began practicing yoga and eventually became an instructor.

Yoga & Wellness

After college, Baldwin established herself in New York's wellness community. She became a popular instructor at the trendy studio Yoga for the People. A decade later, Yoga for the People's three co-founders were arrested and subsequently convicted of tax evasion after generating $20 million in revenue and failing to file personal or business income taxes for the years 2012 to 2020.

Hilary was not involved in Yoga for the People's scandals. In 2010 she founded her own Manhattan-based studio, Yoga Vida. She built a reputation as a yoga instructor and began attracting attention from local media.

Her profile rose significantly after meeting Alec Baldwin in 2011 and she subsequently expanded her brand into wellness writing, releasing a fitness-focused book, "The Living Clearly Method," in 2016. She also became a regular contributor to Extra as a lifestyle correspondent and developed a significant social media following.

Marriage to Alec Baldwin

Hilary/Hilaria met Alec Baldwin at a restaurant in New York in 2011, and they married in June 2012. The couple has had seven children together: Carmen (2013), Rafael (2015), Leonardo (2016), Romeo (2018), Eduardo (2020), María Lucía (2021, via surrogate), and Ilaria (2022). Their relationship and growing family have been heavily documented on social media, with Hilaria frequently sharing details of their family life and parenting journey.

Children

Hilary, who was born and raised in Boston, and Alec, who was born and raised on Long Island, have seven children together. The names of their children, in order of appearance, are:

Carmen (2013)

Rafael (2015)

Leonardo (2016)

Romeo Alejandro David (2018)

Eduardo Pau Lucas (2020)

Lucia (2021)

Ilaria Catalina Irena (2022)

Identity Controversy

In several magazine interviews, promotional websites and video television appearances, Hilaria has claimed to be from Spain. She consistently speaks with a Spanish accent and has presented herself as a person who is from Spain.

In December 2020, social media users began questioning her claimed Spanish heritage. Evidence emerged showing that she had been born and raised in Boston, not Spain as many had believed based on her public persona. Videos surfaced showing her speaking with varying accents, sometimes appearing to forget English words, notably "cucumber," and past clips revealed she had previously presented herself as being from Spain. The controversy led to extensive media coverage and public debate about cultural appropriation and authenticity.

Baldwin initially defended herself, stating that she had been clear about her background, but later acknowledged that she should have been more explicit about her American upbringing. She explained that she had grown up in both cultures and that her connection to Spanish culture came through family visits and her father's deep appreciation for Spain. The incident sparked widespread discussion about identity, authenticity, and the nature of cultural appropriation in modern society. The Atlantic referred to her as an "identity hoaxer," while she has described herself as culturally "fluid."

Post-Controversy Career and Public Life

Following the identity controversy, Baldwin has maintained an active social media presence, though with a shifted focus primarily on her family life and parenting. She launched a podcast with Alec Baldwin called "What's One More?" in 2021, which was later rebranded as "Witches Anonymous." She has continued to share regular updates about her family and children, though public reception remains mixed.

Throughout various controversies involving her husband, including the tragic incident on the set of "Rust" in 2021, she has remained a vocal supporter and defender of Alec Baldwin while maintaining her own public profile. She has addressed criticism about her frequent social media posts and continued public presence, defending her right to share her family's life while acknowledging the complex nature of public attention.

In February 2025, the family began starring on the TLC reality show "The Baldwins."

Real Estate

NYC: Since 2011, Alec and Hilaria's primary residence has been a penthouse in a building called Devonshire House in Manhattan's Greenwich Village neighborhood. Between 2011 and 2019, they paid a total of $16 million to piece together what were originally six apartments. Today, it's a three-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath penthouse that was gut-renovated and combined into one massive 4,137-square-foot home. The penthouse has two floors, with two terraces and a great room on the top floor, a living room, study, eat-in kitchen, and three large bedrooms on the main floor. Hardwood floors abound, along with lots of natural light and a gorgeous staircase to the upper level.

Vermont: In early 2022, Alec and Hilaria paid $1.75 million for a 55-acre property in Arlington, Vermont. The property features several structures, including an antique farmhouse, guest cottage, horse barn, and barn.

Hamptons: In 1996, while still married to Kim Basinger, Alec bought a property in the Hamptons hamlet of Amagansett. They paid $1.75 million for the 10-acre property, which features a 10,000-square-foot historical house that dates back to the 1700s. In September 2022, Alec and Hilaria listed the home for sale for $29 million. They ultimately lowered the asking price to $19 million before removing the listing in mid-2024.