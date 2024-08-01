What is Harris Faulkner's net worth and salary?

Harris Faulkner is an American newscaster and television host who has a net worth of $8 million. Harris Faulkner is best known for her work at Fox News. She joined the channel in 2005 and today hosts "Faulkner Focus" and "Outnumbered," both of which are daily daytime news programs. She has won six Emmy Awards, including the Emmys for Best Newscaster and Best News Specials in 2005. In 1999, she authored the book "Breaking News: God Has A Plan – An Anchorwoman's Journey Through Faith." In 2018, she published a second book, "9 Rules of Engagement – A Military Brat's Guide to Life and Success."

Early Life

Harris Faulkner was born at Fort McPherson in Atlanta, Georgia, on October 13, 1965. Because of her father's position in the US Army, the family moved frequently when she was young. Her father eventually retired as Lieutenant Colonel.

Faulkner attended the University of California, Santa Barbara, where she earned a B.A. in mass communications.

Career

Harris Faulkner began her broadcast career in the early 1990s, working at local TV stations in North Carolina, Kansas City, and Minneapolis-Saint Paul. During this time, she honed her skills as a reporter and anchor, covering a wide range of news stories and establishing herself as a talented journalist. Her dedication and professionalism during these early years laid the foundation for her future success.

As Faulkner's reputation grew, she transitioned to larger markets and more prominent roles. Her breakthrough came when she joined Fox News Channel in 2005. At Fox, Faulkner's career flourished as she took on increasingly significant responsibilities. She became known for her work on programs like "Fox Report Weekend" and as a substitute anchor for various shows. Her ability to handle breaking news and conduct insightful interviews earned her widespread recognition in the industry.

In recent years, Faulkner has become one of the most prominent faces at Fox News. She currently anchors "The Faulkner Focus" and co-hosts "Outnumbered." Her journalism has been recognized with six Emmy Awards, highlighting her exceptional work in areas such as news reporting and coverage of special events. Faulkner's success at Fox News has solidified her position as a respected figure in broadcast journalism, known for her direct interviewing style and ability to cover complex political and social issues.

Fox News Salary

Harris Faulkner's salary at Fox News is $3 million.

Hasbro Lawsuit

In September 2015, Harris sued the toy company Hasbro over its "Littlest Pet Shop" product line. The toy line featured a hamster named "Harris Faulkner." Obviously, the news anchor believed the toy was named after her without her permission. She also further claimed that they toy was made to resemble her, with large eyes and lots of eye makeup. Harris (the person) rejected Hasbro's claim that the same name was a coincidence, asserting that her name was too unique and, therefore, her right of publicity was being violated. Her lawsuit sought $5 million in damages. The lawsuit was settled a year later, with Hasbro agreeing to cease production on the doll.

Personal Life & Real Estate

In 2003, Harris married fellow news reporter Tony Berlin. They have two daughters together.

In July 2016, Harris and Tony paid $1.35 million for a 3,100-square-foot townhouse in Edgewater, New Jersey. During COVID pandemic lockdowns, Harris converted her husband's "man cave" into a home studio from which she broadcasted daily.