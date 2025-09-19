Last Updated: September 19, 2025
Category:
Richest CelebritiesAuthors
Net Worth:
$20 Million
  1. What Is Hannah Neeleman's Net Worth?
  2. Early Life And Education
  3. Ballet And Pageant Career
  4. Ballerina Farm
  5. Family Life
  6. Style And Influence

What is Hannah Neeleman's net worth?

Hannah Neeleman is an American entrepreneur, ballet dancer, and content creator who has a net worth of $20 million. Hannah Neeleman is best known as the co-founder of Ballerina Farm, a family-run farm and lifestyle brand based in Kamas, Utah. Neeleman has built a unique public profile by blending her background in the performing arts with her passion for homesteading and sustainable living.

Alongside her husband, Daniel Neeleman, she has turned Ballerina Farm into a thriving business that sells pasture-raised meat, farm-fresh goods, and home products while documenting the family's daily life on social media. Daniel is the son of JetBlue founder David Neeleman.

Her blend of grace, authenticity, and entrepreneurial spirit has resonated with millions of followers worldwide, making her both an unconventional influencer and a modern face of farm-to-table living. Beyond farming, Neeleman's story includes achievements as a Juilliard-trained ballerina, beauty pageant contestant, and mother of a large family, all of which contribute to her multifaceted identity as a businesswoman and cultural personality.

Early Life and Education

Hannah Neeleman was born Hannah Wright and grew up in Utah. From a young age, she demonstrated both artistic and academic interests, ultimately pursuing ballet as her primary passion. Her talent and dedication earned her acceptance into the prestigious Juilliard School in New York City, where she trained as a professional ballerina. Her education at Juilliard not only refined her technical skills but also instilled in her a sense of discipline and artistry that would later inform her business and personal endeavors.

Ballet and Pageant Career

After graduating from Juilliard, Neeleman performed as a professional ballerina, bringing her training to stages in the United States and abroad. Her elegance, discipline, and stage presence defined this chapter of her career, though she would eventually step away from the performing arts to pursue new opportunities.

In addition to her ballet background, Neeleman gained attention in the pageant world. She competed in and won the title of Mrs. Utah 2021, later going on to represent the state in the Mrs. America competition. Her participation highlighted her ability to blend traditional poise and modern ambition, further raising her public profile.

Ballerina Farm

Hannah and her husband, Daniel, founded Ballerina Farm after moving back to Utah to raise their growing family. The farm, located in the Kamas Valley, specializes in pasture-raised pork and beef, as well as artisanal products like sourdough starter kits, kitchen tools, and branded merchandise. The couple documents the daily rhythms of farm life through Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, where Hannah often appears cooking, caring for animals, or involving her children in chores.

What began as a small farm operation has since evolved into a widely recognized lifestyle brand. Ballerina Farm products ship nationwide, and the family's content has built a dedicated audience that appreciates both the authenticity and aspirational quality of their lifestyle. Hannah's ability to combine her ballet-trained elegance with the grit of farm work has made her a standout figure in the crowded influencer landscape.

(Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for TIME)

Family Life

Hannah and Daniel Neeleman are the parents of eight children, and family life is central to their public persona. Their social media content frequently emphasizes themes of faith, tradition, and the values of hard work. Daniel, the son of JetBlue founder David Neeleman, supports the farm's operations and business strategy, while Hannah serves as the face of the brand. Their marriage and large family are integral to the Ballerina Farm identity, appealing to audiences drawn to both wholesome family values and entrepreneurial success.

Style and Influence

Hannah Neeleman's influence stems not only from her business success but also from the lifestyle she represents. She has positioned herself at the intersection of modern homesteading, digital entrepreneurship, and traditional femininity. Her ability to appeal to audiences ranging from foodies to aspiring homesteaders has made her a unique cultural figure. She embodies a blend of rural authenticity and polished presentation, and her popularity reflects growing interest in self-sufficiency, wellness, and farm-to-table living.

Through Ballerina Farm and her social media presence, she has also redefined the role of the influencer, using storytelling and family life as key pillars of a brand that is both personal and commercial. With her background in ballet and her embrace of farming, Hannah Neeleman has crafted a multifaceted identity that continues to inspire and attract audiences worldwide.

All net worths are calculated using data drawn from public sources. When provided, we also incorporate private tips and feedback received from the celebrities or their representatives. While we work diligently to ensure that our numbers are as accurate as possible, unless otherwise indicated they are only estimates. We welcome all corrections and feedback using the button below.
Did we make a mistake?
Submit a correction suggestion and help us fix it!
Submit a Correction
Search
  1. David Neeleman Net Worth
    David
    Neeleman
  2. Gavin Magnus Net Worth
    Gavin
    Magnus
  3. Breckie Hill Net Worth
    Breckie
    Hill
  4. Camilla Araújo Net Worth
    Camilla
    Araújo
  5. Taylor Swift Net Worth
    Taylor
    Swift
  6. Iggy Azalea Net Worth
    Iggy
    Azalea
  7. Sofia Vergara Net Worth
    Sofia
    Vergara
  8. Diddy Net Worth
    Diddy
  9. Sydney Sweeney Net Worth
    Sydney
    Sweeney
  10. Beyoncé Knowles Net Worth
    Beyoncé
    Knowles
  11. Leonardo DiCaprio Net Worth
    Leonardo
    DiCaprio
  12. Arnold Schwarzenegger Net Worth
    Arnold
    Schwarzenegger
  13. Charlize Theron Net Worth
    Charlize
    Theron
  14. Rihanna Net Worth
    Rihanna
  15. Salma Hayek Net Worth
    Salma
    Hayek
  16. Shakira Net Worth
    Shakira