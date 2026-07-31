What is Hallie Jackson's Net Worth and Salary?

Hallie Jackson is an American television journalist and news anchor who has a net worth of $3 million. Hallie Jackson is the senior Washington correspondent for NBC News, the anchor of the Sunday edition of "NBC Nightly News," and the host of "Hallie Jackson NOW" on the network's streaming service, NBC News NOW.

Jackson rose through local television stations before becoming a national political correspondent. She joined NBC News in 2014 and gained recognition covering the presidential campaigns of Ted Cruz and Donald Trump. NBC subsequently appointed her chief White House correspondent, placing her among the network's most visible reporters during the first Trump administration.

In addition to reporting from the White House, Capitol Hill, campaign events, and breaking-news scenes, Jackson has anchored programs for MSNBC and NBC News NOW. Her move from a traditional cable-news program to a daily streaming show made her an important part of NBC's effort to build a younger digital-news audience.

Early Life and Education

Hallie Marie Jackson was born on April 29, 1984, in Yardley, Pennsylvania. She attended Pennsbury High School, where she developed an early interest in television news and politics.

Jackson enrolled at Johns Hopkins University and graduated in 2006 with a bachelor's degree in political science. She was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa, the academic honor society.

Although Jackson initially considered a career outside broadcasting, she pursued television journalism after college and began working in small local-news markets.

Local Television Career

Jackson started her professional career at WBOC-TV, which serves Salisbury, Maryland, and Dover, Delaware. Like many entry-level television reporters, she covered a wide variety of stories while learning to shoot, write, edit, and deliver reports under tight deadlines.

In 2008, Jackson joined WFSB-TV in Connecticut. She worked as a reporter and weekend anchor, covering news throughout Hartford and New Haven.

Her work in Connecticut led to a position with Hearst Television in 2012. Based in Washington, D.C., Jackson reported national political stories for the company's network of local stations. The job gave her experience covering Congress, federal agencies, and presidential politics for audiences across the country.

NBC News

NBC News hired Jackson as a correspondent in 2014. Her reports appeared on "Today," "NBC Nightly News," "Meet the Press," MSNBC, and NBC's digital platforms.

During the 2016 presidential election cycle, Jackson was assigned to cover Senator Ted Cruz's Republican primary campaign. The position required nearly constant travel, live reporting, and rapid analysis of one of the most unpredictable presidential races in modern American history.

Jackson later covered Donald Trump's campaign and transition. Her energetic reporting style, fast-paced delivery, and willingness to ask direct questions made her a regular presence across NBC's political coverage.

White House Correspondent and MSNBC Anchor

NBC promoted Jackson to chief White House correspondent in 2017. She covered the Trump administration's policy decisions, personnel changes, investigations, foreign travel, and daily conflicts with the news media.

Jackson frequently questioned Trump and members of his administration during White House press conferences. Her reporting also took her around the world for presidential summits and international events.

At the same time, she became a regular MSNBC anchor. She initially hosted a morning edition of "MSNBC Live" and later moved to an afternoon time slot. The program combined breaking news, political interviews, and correspondent reports.

Jackson eventually became NBC News' senior Washington correspondent, broadening her responsibilities beyond the White House to include elections, Congress, national policy, and major political investigations.

"Hallie Jackson NOW"

In 2021, Jackson began hosting "Hallie Jackson NOW" on NBC News NOW. The program was designed specifically for streaming rather than simply reproducing a traditional cable or broadcast newscast.

The show used a conversational format, digital graphics, original reporting, and longer explanatory segments. Jackson interviewed lawmakers, government officials, newsmakers, and NBC correspondents while covering both major national stories and issues receiving less attention on conventional evening broadcasts.

NBC expanded the program in 2023 as the company increased its investment in streaming news. Jackson gave up her regular MSNBC hour to concentrate on the longer NBC News NOW broadcast.

"NBC Nightly News"

Jackson became anchor of the Sunday edition of "NBC Nightly News" in 2024, succeeding Kate Snow. The appointment gave her responsibility for one of NBC's flagship broadcasts while allowing her to continue hosting "Hallie Jackson NOW" and serving as senior Washington correspondent.

She has also substituted on the weekday edition of "NBC Nightly News" and on programs including "Today," "Weekend Today," and "Sunday Today."

Jackson has covered several presidential elections, Supreme Court decisions, mass shootings, international conflicts, the COVID-19 pandemic, and major breaking-news events. Her ability to work across broadcast television, cable news, and streaming has made her one of NBC's most versatile anchors.

Personal Life

Hallie Jackson is married to NBC News producer and reporter Frank Thorp, who has spent much of his career covering Congress. The couple welcomed a daughter named Monroe in March 2020.

Jackson and Thorp have spoken about balancing two demanding journalism careers with parenthood. They live in the Washington, D.C., area.