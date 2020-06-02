Frances Swaggart net worth: Frances Swaggart is an American television host who has a net worth of $10 million. She is best known for being married to evangelist Jimmy Swaggart.

Frances Swaggart was born in August 1937. She married Jimmy Swaggart in 1952 and the couple has a son named Donnie Swaggart. She has authored books including And Sarah Saw and The Modern Babylon. She married Jimmy when she was 15 and he was 17 after meeting in church. She is known for hosting the SBN television series Frances and Friends. Jimmy Swaggart started his television ministry in 1971. His programs include Jimmy Swaggart Telecast and A Study in the Word and air in more than 100 countries. He owns and operates the SonLife Broadcasting Network. He was defrocked by the Assemblies of God church due to scandals in the 1980s and 1990s. He is also broadcast on several radio stations throughout the United States.