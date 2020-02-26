Eric Thomas net worth: Eric Thomas is an American motivational speaker, author, and minister who has a net worth of $5 million. He is perhaps best well known for his speeches on YouTube.

Eric Thomas was born in Chicago, Illinois in September 1970. He was homeless after dropping out of high school. Thomas straightened his life out and got married and graduated from Oakwood University. He worked at Michigan State University and developed the undergraduate retention program Advantage. Eric Thomas served as a senior pastor at A Place of Change Ministries in Lansing, Michigan and earned his master's degree and PhD. He later founded a company offering education consulting, athletic development, and executive coaching. Thomas is known for his motivational speeches for college and professional athletes. He has appeared on Fox News and he was featured on the album Settle by Disclosure and on the album Wins and Losses by Meek Mill. Eric Thomas has authored the books The Secret to Success in 2012, Greatness Is Upon You: Laying the Foundation in 2014, and Average Skill Phenomenal Will in 2016.

Eric Thomas Success Quotes:

When you want to succeed as bad as you want to breathe, then you'll be successful.

Most of you don't want success as much as you want to sleep!

You'll never be successful until I don't have to give you a dime to do what you do.

Success is never on discount! Greatness is never on sale! Greatness is never half off! It's all or nothing! It's all day, every day! Greatness is never on discount!