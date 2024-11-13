What is Emily Compagno's Net Worth?

Emily Compagno is an American lawyer, legal analyst, television host, and a former cheerleader for the National Football League who has a net worth of $2 million. Emily Compagno is best known for her opinions and commentary on political platforms such as the television shows "Gutfeld!" and "The Five" as well as for her legal interpretations of criminal matters on radio's "The FOX True Crime Podcast with Emily Compagno" and television's "Crimes That Changed America." She was also a well-known Raiderette – once cheering for The Oakland Raiders professional football team.

Early Years

Emily Compagno was born on November 9, 1979, in Oakland, California, to John Compagno and Katherine (Bertsch). Her father was a Commander in the United States Medical Corps and the director of a blood bank. She and her two sisters were raised in El Cerrito, California, and she attended the University of Washington, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science. While a student, she underwent training in the Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps, and although she was honored with Cadet of the Quarter award, she didn't complete the training as she had decided to pursue a career in law instead of the military. She went on to attend the University Of San Francisco School Of Law, where she graduated with a J.D. in 2006.

Law Career

Emily Compagno began practicing law in 2006. She first worked as a San Francisco defense attorney and later became Senior Judge Judicial Extern for United States Circuit Judge John Thomas Noonan Jr. She later worked as a federal attorney and Acting Director for the Social Security Administration.

A criminal defense and civil litigation attorney, Compagno's work has involved cases of fraud, contracts, labor and employment, white collar issues, and juvenile crime.

Professional Cheerleading

While working as an attorney in San Francisco, Emily Compagno was also captaining The Oakland Raiderettes – the cheerleading squad of the professional American football team The Oakland Raiders. As the team's ambassador, she promoted the National Football League overseas. The United Service Organization selected her and four other NFL cheerleaders to join a tour visiting American troops stationed in Iraq and Kuwait in 2009.

Television

In 2018, Emily Compagno began working as a legal analyst for the Fox News Channel. She also occasionally appeared as a co-host on the American conservative political talk show "The Five" and was a frequent guest on the American conservative news and political satire television show "Gutfeld!"

In 2020, she began hosting the Fox Nation show "Crimes That Changed America." The following year, she became co-host of the Fox News Channel American daytime talk show "Outnumbered" along with American conservative political commentator Kayleigh McEnany and television news anchor Harris Faulkner.

Radio

In 2023, Emily Compagno began hosting "The FOX True Crime Podcast with Emily Compagno" on Fox News Radio, sharing stories of survival, solved and unsolved murders, missing persons, and the courtroom dramas of the rich and famous.

Books

In November 2024, Emily Compagno published the book, "Under His Wings: How Faith on the Front Lines Has Protected American Troops." The book shares first-person accounts that show the profound role that a belief in God has played in the lives of United States military members through the years.