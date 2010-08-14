splits: 1

Elizabeth Gilbert Net Worth: Elizabeth Gilbert is an American author best known for her 2006 memoir, Eat, Pray, Love who has a net worth of $25 million dollars. Elizabeth Gilbert was born on July 18, 1969 in Waterbury, Connecticut and grew up on a small family Christmas tree farm in Litchfield, Connecticut. Gilbert earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from New York University in 1991, after which she worked as a cook, a waitress, and a magazine employee.

She wrote of her experience as a cook on a dude ranch in short stories, and also briefly in her book The Last American Man. Esquire published Gilbert's short story "Pilgrims" in 1993, under the headline, "The Debut of an American Writer". She was the first unpublished short story writer to debut in Esquire since Norman Mailer. This led to steady work as a journalist for a variety of national magazines, including SPIN, GQ, The New York Times Magazine, Allure, Real Simple, and Travel + Leisure. As stated in the memoir Eat, Pray, Love, Gilbert made a career as a highly paid freelance writer. Her 1997 GQ article, "The Muse of the Coyote Ugly Saloon", a memoir of Gilbert's time as a bartender at the very first Coyote Ugly bar located in the East Village section of New York City, was the basis for the feature film "Coyote Ugly". In 2006, Gilbert published Eat, Pray, Love: One Woman's Search for Everything Across Italy, India and Indonesia, a chronicle of her year of "spiritual and personal exploration" spent traveling abroad. The book spent more than 199 weeks on the New York Times Best Seller list and was made into a movie starring Julia Roberts.