What is Dinesh D'Souza's Net Worth?

Dinesh D'Souza is a conservative political commentator, author and filmmaker who has a net worth of $4 million. Dinesh D'Souza's notable works include such films as "2016: Obama's America," "Death of a Nation," and "2000 Mules," all of which he co-wrote and co-directed.

Early Life and Education

Dinesh D'Souza was born on April 25, 1961 in Bombay, India to Roman Catholic parents from the state of Goa in Western India. He was educated at St. Stanislaus High School and Sydenham College in Bombay before becoming a foreign exchange student with the Rotary Youth Exchange and attending school in Patagonia, Arizona. D'Souza went on to attend Dartmouth College, from which he graduated in 1983 with his BA in English. At Dartmouth, he garnered criticism for writing and publishing various inflammatory and insensitive pieces for the Dartmouth Review, including articles that outed gay students and trivialized racism.

Career Beginnings

After graduating from Dartmouth, D'Souza became the editor of the monthly journal The Prospect. Following that, from 1985 to 1987, he served as a contributing editor of the conservative journal Policy Review. D'Souza subsequently entered politics by becoming a policy adviser in the Reagan administration. He also became affiliated with the think tanks the American Enterprise Institute and the Hoover Institution.

Books

D'Souza published his first book, "Falwell, Before the Millennium: A Critical Biography," in 1984. That was followed by "The Catholic Classics" in 1986. D'Souza gained particular notoriety starting with his 1995 book "The End of Racism," in which he defended Southern slave owners in the United States and called for the repeal of the Civil Rights Act. The book was blasted by critics for its racism and surfeit of false claims. D'Souza continued to draw heavy criticism for his subsequent books, including 2002's "What's So Great About America" and 2007's "The Enemy at Home: The Cultural Left and its Responsibility for 9/11," the latter of which was denounced by both liberals and conservatives.

In 2010, D'Souza published "The Roots of Obama's Rage." In 2012 he wrote "Obama's America: Unmaking the American Dream." That was followed in 2014 by "America: Imagine a World Without Her." In 2017, D'Souza published "The Big Lie: Exposing the Nazi Roots of the American Left." Among his other books are "What's So Great About Christianity" and "Life After Death: The Evidence."

Films

His first film as a writer and director – alongside John Sulivan – was "2016: Obama's America," which came out in 2012. The film was a significant commercial success, grossing over $33 million. D'Souza's next film was 2014's "America: Imagine the World Without Her," based on his book of the same name. It was also a commercial hit.

With Bruce Schooley, D'Souza co-wrote and co-directed the 2016 film "Hillary's America: The Secret History of the Democratic Party." He subsequently reunited with Sulivan to write and direct "Death of a Nation" His next three films were 2020's "Trump Card," 2022's "2000 Mules," and 2023's "Police State."

The King's College Presidency

In 2010, D'Souza became the president of the King's College, a Christian liberal arts college in New York City. After two years in that position, he resigned when a press report came out revealing that he had shared a hotel room at a Christian conference with another woman, despite the fact that he was married. D'Souza admitted to introducing the woman as his fiancée.

Felony Conviction and Pardon

In early 2014, D'Souza was charged with making $20,000 in illegal campaign contributions to the 2012 New York Senate campaign of Wendy Long. He ended up pleading guilty to one felony count of using a straw donor to make the illegal contributions. Consequently, D'Souza was sentenced to five years of probation and eight months in a halfway house, and was issued a $30,000 fine. In 2018, he was pardoned by his crony Donald Trump.

Personal Life

D'Souza was in relationships with fellow conservative commentators Laura Ingraham and Ann Coulter before he met Dixie Brubaker, whom he married in 1992. The pair had a daughter named Danielle, and divorced in 2012. Brubaker later alleged that she was physically abused by her husband during their marriage. D'Souza married his second wife, Deborah Fancher, in 2016. He has two stepdaughters through the marriage.