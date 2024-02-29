Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Authors Net Worth: $4 Million Birthdate: Nov 28, 1948 (75 years old) Birthplace: New York City Gender: Male Profession: Author, Commentator, Consultant, Strategist Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Dick Morris' Net Worth

What is Dick Morris's Net Worth?

Dick Morris is a political commentator, author, and former consultant who first gained national recognition when he was a Democrat serving as US President Bill Clinton's political adviser. He also served as the campaign manager for Clinton's successful 1996 reelection bid, although his tenure was cut short when it was found that he had solicited a prostitute and allowed her to listen in on conversations with Clinton. Morris went on to do political commentary for the New York Post, the Hill, Fox News, and various other media outlets.

Early Life and Education

Richard Morris was born on November 28, 1948 in New York City to writer Terry and attorney Eugene. As an adolescent, he attended Stuyvesant High School, where he was on the debate team. After graduating in 1964, Morris went to Columbia University, from which he obtained his BA in 1967.

Work with Bill Clinton

Morris began working for Bill Clinton during Clinton's successful 1978 campaign for Arkansas governor. Although he didn't have a role in Clinton's successful 1992 presidential campaign, Morris served as a political adviser in the White House after Clinton was elected. Following the so-called "Republican Revolution" in 1994, he helped Clinton recover by advising him to adopt more moderate policies. Morris went on to manage the president's 1996 reelection campaign. However, his tenure was cut short when it was revealed that he had solicited a prostitute and allowed her to listen in on conversations with Clinton. Morris resigned from the campaign on the same day Clinton accepted the nomination at the Democratic National Convention. Since his resignation, he has become an outspoken critic of the Clintons, particularly Hillary, and has written a number of books criticizing them.

Later Political Consulting

In the late 1990s and into the 2000s, Morris served as a consultant for presidential candidates in various other countries. He consulted for Jorge Batlle in Uruguay, Vicente Fox in Mexico, Raphael Trotman in Guyana, Fernando de la Rua in Argentina, and Viktor Yushchenko in Ukraine, among others. In 2010, Morris worked as a strategist for US Republican Christy Mihos, who unsuccessfully sought the nomination for Massachusetts governor.

After leaving Clinton's employ in 1996, Morris became a political commentator for various right-leaning programs and publications, including the Fox News programs "Hannity & Colmes," "Hannity," and "The O'Reilly Factor." He has also written for the New York Post and the Hill. In his political commentary, Morris became notorious for making a myriad of controversial remarks and inaccurate predictions. Among the most infamous, he incorrectly predicted that Mitt Romney would win the 2012 presidential election in a landslide. To make matters worse, Morris perpetuated conspiracy theories that President Barack Obama was using mind-control techniques to form a Communist dictatorship.

In the wake of his failure to predict the 2012 presidential election results, Morris was absent from Fox News for nearly three months. He was subsequently let go from the network in early 2013. On top of his many inaccurate political predictions, Morris had received criticism for accepting paid ads on his website from candidates whom he talked about on the air. After his departure from Fox, Morris went on to appear regularly on the far-right network Newsmax. He also hosted a daily radio talk show on WPHT in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. In 2021, Morris began hosting a radio show on WABC in New York City, and also started hosting a show on Newsmax called "Dick Morris Democracy."

Books

Morris published his first book, "Behind the Oval Office: Winning the Presidency in the Nineties," in 1997. He followed that with "Vote.com: How Big-Money Lobbyists and the Media Are Losing Their Influence, and the Internet is Giving Power Back to the People." In 2004, Morris published "Rewriting History," a rebuttal to Hillary Clinton's 2003 memoir "Living History." The same year, he and his wife published "Because He Could" as a rebuttal to Bill Clinton's memoir "My Life." Morris has published several books since then that advance rightwing conspiracy theories.

Personal Life

Morris is married to lawyer, author, and columnist Eileen McGann, with whom he has written several books.