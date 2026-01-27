What is Deborah Roberts' net worth?

Deborah Roberts is an American television journalist who has a net worth of $70 million. That is a combined net worth with her husband, Al Roker. Al Roker's salary is $10 million per year.

Deborah Roberts built a long-running career in broadcast journalism by combining on-the-ground reporting with thoughtful, human-centered storytelling, eventually becoming one of the most recognizable correspondents on network newsmagazine television. Her work has spanned local news, national morning shows, and primetime investigative reporting, with a focus on social issues, crime, race, and family dynamics. Rather than anchoring her career to a single desk or format, Roberts moved fluidly between roles, adapting to the changing demands of television news while maintaining a consistent reporting voice. Over time, she became closely associated with long-form journalism, where her ability to conduct empathetic interviews and contextualize complex subjects helped her stand out. In addition to her on-air work, Roberts expanded into authorship and documentary-style storytelling, further broadening her professional footprint. Her career reflects both longevity and adaptability in an industry that has undergone significant structural and technological change.

Early Life

Deborah Ann Roberts was born on September 20, 1960, in Perry, Georgia. She grew up in a close-knit Southern family and developed an early interest in journalism and public affairs. Roberts attended the University of Georgia, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism. During her college years, she gained practical experience through internships and student media, laying the groundwork for a career in broadcast news at a time when opportunities for women and people of color in television journalism were still relatively limited.

Early Journalism Career

Roberts began her professional career in local television news, working as a reporter and anchor at stations in Georgia and Tennessee. She spent several years covering regional stories, from politics to community issues, gaining the kind of hands-on reporting experience that often serves as a proving ground for national roles. Her work in local news helped establish her credibility and sharpen her on-camera presence, eventually leading to opportunities at larger networks.

NBC News and National Exposure

In the early 1990s, Roberts joined NBC News, where she became a correspondent for "Dateline NBC" and contributed to other network programs. She later served as a substitute anchor and correspondent on "NBC Nightly News" and "Today." Her assignments during this period ranged from breaking news coverage to in-depth feature reporting, allowing her to develop versatility across formats.

Roberts' time at NBC marked her transition from local journalism to national visibility. She covered major domestic stories and human-interest pieces, building a reputation for clear reporting and a measured, empathetic interview style.

ABC News and 20/20

Roberts later joined ABC News, where she became a longtime correspondent for "20/20." On the program, she focused on investigative reports, crime stories, and social issues, often examining the personal impact of larger systemic problems. Her work on "20/20" placed her at the center of ABC's long-form journalism efforts and made her a familiar presence to primetime audiences.

In addition to "20/20," Roberts appeared across ABC News programming, contributing to specials and breaking-news coverage when needed. Her reporting frequently emphasized narrative depth over sensationalism, aligning her closely with the newsmagazine format.

Authorship and Broader Work

Beyond television, Roberts expanded her career into writing. She authored the book "Been There, Done That: Family Wisdom for Modern Times," which draws on personal experience and reporting insight to explore family life, marriage, and parenting. The book added another dimension to her professional identity, positioning her as both a journalist and a commentator on modern family dynamics.

Roberts has also participated in moderated discussions, speaking engagements, and panel conversations related to journalism, media representation, and social issues, further extending her influence beyond traditional broadcasting.

Personal Life

Deborah Roberts is married to television journalist and broadcaster Al Roker. The two met while working at NBC and married in 1995. Together, they have one daughter, Leila Roker, and Roberts is also a stepmother to Roker's children from a previous marriage. Their relationship has often drawn public attention as one of the more enduring partnerships in television news, with both maintaining independent careers while occasionally appearing together in public or media discussions.

Real Estate

In 2000, Roker and Roberts sold their prewar co-op on East 68th Street for $1.5 million and bought a $3.25 million Manhattan brownstone. The couple did some renovations after buying their new home, expanding the kitchen because Al loves to cook. Al and Deborah also own a house in the Hudson Valley, and Roker did his "Today Show" broadcasts from this home during the 2020 Coronavirus pandemic.