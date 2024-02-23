Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Authors Net Worth: $18 Million Salary: $4 Million Birthdate: Aug 8, 1958 (65 years old) Birthplace: Dalton Gender: Female Height: 5 ft 7 in (1.72 m) Profession: Journalist, TV Journalist, Talk show host, Newscaster Nationality: United States of America 💰 Compare Deborah Norville's Net Worth

What Is Deborah Norville's Net Worth?

Deborah Norville is an American television anchor, journalist, producer, and author who has a net worth of $18 million. Deborah Norville has been the host of the syndicated television series 'Inside Edition" since 1995. She previously hosted the NBC series "Today" and was an anchor for NBC News and CBS Evening News. Norville hosted "Deborah Norville Tonight" on MSNBC from 2003 to 2005, and she produced the show as well. She has served as an executive producer on the Reelz channel's "Exposed with Deborah Norville" (2017) and "Executed with Deborah Norville" (2019) and the Lifetime movie "The Long Island Serial Killer: A Mother's Hunt for Justice" (2021). Deborah has published the books "Back on Track: How to Straighten Out Your Life When It Throws You a Curve" (1997), "Thank You Power: Making the Science of Gratitude Work for You" (2007), "The Power of Respect: Benefit from the Most Forgotten Element of Success" (2009), and "The Way We Are: Heroes, Scoundrels, and Oddballs from Twenty-five Years of Inside Edition" (2013), and she released the children's books "I Don't Want to Sleep Tonight" (1999) and "I Can Fly!" (2001). Norville was inducted into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame in 2016.

Deborah Norville Salary

Deborah's annual salary for hosting "Inside Edition" is $4 million.

Early Life

Deborah Norville was born Deborah Anne Norville on August 8, 1958, in Dalton, Georgia. She is the daughter of Merle Lillian Olson and Zachary Samuel Norville, and she has three sisters, Nancy, Cathy, and Patricia. Deborah won Dalton's Junior Miss contest as a high school senior, then she represented the state in the 1976 America's Junior Miss pageant. She had originally been planning to pursue a law career, but seeing the CBS Television production team working behind-the-scenes at the pageant inspired her to go into television journalism. Norville returned to the America's Junior Miss contest in 1999 as the host of the pageant. She attended the University of Georgia's Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication, graduating summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism in 1979. Deborah graduated in just three years and had a 4.0 grade point average. As a college student, she joined the Delta Delta Delta sorority and served on the Student Judiciary's Main Court.

Career

Norville landed an internship with Georgia Public Television in college and worked on the show "The Lawmakers," which focused on the Georgia General Assembly. She was then offered an internship at WAGA-TV in Atlanta, and on her third day, "they were short on reporters and they asked [her] to cover a news story." Deborah appeared on the six o'clock news that evening, and she became a weekend reported as a college senior. In early 1979, she interviewed President Jimmy Carter. After graduation, Norville began working as a full-time reporter at WAGA-TV, and in October 1979, she was named a weekend anchor. In 1982, she was hired by the Chicago NBC affiliate WMAQ-TV as a reporter, and she later became an anchor at the station. During her time at WMAQ-TV, Deborah appeared on a billboard that can be briefly seen in the 1986 film "Running Scared." That year it was announced that she had been hired by NBC News in New York, and Harold Washington, Chicago's then-mayor, declared "Deborah Norville Week" in the city. After Deborah began working as an anchor on NBC News in January 1987, the ratings increased by 40%, and she was sometimes asked to substitute on "Today" before being hired as a news anchor on the program in September 1989. In January 1990, she became a co-host on "Today" after the departure of Jane Pauley. Norville went on maternity leave when her first child was born in 1991, and she didn't return to "Today."

Before returning to television, Deborah hosted the ABC TalkRadio Networks program "The Deborah Norville Show: From Her Home to Yours" from September 1991 to October 1992. She began working as a correspondent for CBS News in October 1992. While working for CBS, she reported for "48 Hours" and "Street Stories." She also anchored CBS Evening News, CBS Sunday Evening News, and "America Tonight." In 1995, Deborah became the anchor of the syndicated series "Inside Edition," and when the program celebrated her 20th anniversary in 2015, it was noted that she was national TV's longest-serving female anchor. She hosted the MSNBC show "Deborah Norville Tonight" from 2003 to 2005, and she guest-starred as herself on "The Young and the Restless" in 2003 and "The Game" in 2015. She hosted the Reelz channel shows "Exposed with Deborah Norville" in 2017 and "Executed with Deborah Norville" in 2019.

Personal Life

Deborah married Karl Gert Wellner, a Swedish businessman, on December 12, 1987. Wellner is the CEO of Papamarkou Wellner Asset Management. The couple has welcomed three children together, Niki (born 1991), Kyle (born 1995), and Mikaela (born 1998). In April 2019, Norville had an operation to remove a cancerous thyroid nodule. She announced in a video message, "When you work on television, viewers comment on everything. Your hair, your makeup, the dress you're wearing. And a long time ago an 'Inside Edition' viewer reached out to say she'd seen something on my neck. It was a lump. Well, I'd never noticed the thing, but I did have it checked out and the doctor said it was nothing, a thyroid nodule." Deborah added, "For years, it was nothing. Until recently, it was something. The doctor says it's a very localized form of cancer, which tomorrow, I'll have surgery to have remove. There will be no chemo, I'm told no radiation; but I will have surgery and I'll be away for a bit." Norville's website refers to her a "lifelong crafter," stating, "She made much of her wardrobe early in her career and today enjoys sewing for her home. She has been the face of her own line of yarn and needles and is often knitting or crocheting off camera on the television set." She released the book "Knit With Deborah Norville" in 2009.

Awards

Norville has won two Emmys, one during her time on "Today" for the network's coverage of the 1989 Romanian revolution and the other for coverage of the 1994 Mississippi floods while she was working for CBS News and reporting for "48 Hours." In January 2024, it was announced that the Broadcasters Foundation of America would honor Deborah with its Edward F. McLaughlin Lifetime Achievement Award, which is "given annually to an individual who has made invaluable contributions to the television and radio industries."

Real Estate

In March 2019, Deborah and Karl listed their 3,000 square foot Park Avenue apartment for $4.5 million. The home includes four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a library.