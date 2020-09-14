David Wellington net worth: David Wellington is an American author who has a net worth of $5 million. He is best known for his Monster Island novel.

David Wellington was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in 1971. He is also a science fiction writer under the name D. Nolan Clark. Wellington authored the Monster trilogy which includes Monster Island, Monster Nation, and Monster Planet. He authored the Vampire Series which featured 13 Bullets in 2007, 99 Coffins in 2007, Vampire Zero in 2008, 23 Hours in 2009, and 32 Fangs in 2012. David Wellington authored the Werewolf series of Frostbite in 2009 and Overwinter in 2010. He authored the novel Plague Zone and the Jim Chapel missions series. As D. Nolan Clark he authored the Silence trilogy of Forsaken Skies, Forgotten Worlds, and Forbidden Suns. David Wellington has also authored several short stories. He was nominated for an Audie Award for Science Fiction.