Dana Loesch Net Worth

Info Category: Richest Celebrities › Authors Net Worth: $3 Million Salary: $400 Thousand Date of Birth: Sep 28, 1978 (45 years old) Place of Birth: Missouri, U.S. Gender: Female Profession: Commentator, radio and television host, author

What is Dana Loesch's Net Worth and Salary?

Dana Loesch is an American conservative political analyst, radio/TV host and commentator who has a net worth of $3 million.

In addition to her nationally syndicated weekday radio talk show, she hosted the program "Dana" on TheBlaze TV from 2014 to 2017. Previously, Loesch served as a paid spokesperson for the National Rifle Association and wrote and edited for the far-right website Breitbart News.

NRA Salary

During her time working as the spokesperson for the National Rifle Association Dana Loesch earned an annual salary of $400 thousand.

Early Life and Education

Dana Loesch was born as Dana Eaton on September 28, 1978 in Missouri. She was brought up by her mother Gale in a Southern Baptist family. As a teenager, Loesch attended Fox High School in Arnold, Missouri. She went on to attend St. Louis Community College before transferring to Webster University, where she studied journalism. After getting pregnant, Loesch dropped out of college. Originally a Democrat, she became a Republican in 2001 after the 9/11 attacks.

Career Beginnings

Beginning her career in journalism, Loesch wrote for St. Louis Magazine and did investigative news articles. She also launched the website Mamalogues, which was published as a weekly online column by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch from 2006 to 2008.

Radio and Television

In 2008, Loesch started hosting her own radio show, which soon became a nationally syndicated daily program called "The Dana Show: The Conservative Alternative." The show airs on the rightwing network Radio America. Loesch went on to serve as a guest host on various other rightwing national radio shows, including those hosted by Glenn Beck and Michael Savage. In early 2014, she debuted her daily television show "Dana" on Beck's TheBlaze TV. Regular guests on the program included writers Brandon Morse and Benjamin Howe. "Dana" ended in late 2017. Elsewhere on television, Loesch has appeared as a guest on Fox News, CNN, HBO, and CBS, among other networks.

NRA Controversies

Loesch was the subject of major controversy during her time as a spokesperson for the National Rifle Association, mostly for various comments she made. In 2017, she was widely denounced for an online NRA video that promoted police violence against American citizens. The same year, Loesch was criticized for another NRA video in which she called the New York Times an "untrustworthy, dishonest rag that has subsisted on the welfare of mediocrity." In early 2018, she was decried for stating that the NRA had no responsibility in stopping gun violence in the United States. Later in the year, Loesch said that the police shooting of Philando Castile was justified.

Other Controversies

In early 2012, Loesch generated controversy for defending US Marines who were videotaped urinating on dead Taliban fighters. Later, in 2016, she got pushback when she called the mainstream media "the rat bastards of the Earth" and "the boil on the backside of American politics."

Personal Life

Following her pregnancy in college in 2000, Loesch dropped out of school and married music producer Chris Loesch. Together, they have two children.