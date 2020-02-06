Dana Bash net worth and salary: Dana Bash is an American journalist, anchorwoman, and political correspondent who has a net worth of $6 million. She is likely best known for being featured on CNN.

Dana Bash was born in Manhattan, New York in June 1971. She graduated from George Washington University with a degree in political communication. Her father served as a producer for ABC News and was the senior broadcaster producer of the television series Good Morning America. Dana Bash interned for NBC, CBS, and CNN while in college. She joined CNN and produced their TV series including Late Edition, Inside Politics, and Evans & Novak. She has also produced programming covering the U.S. Senate. In 2014 Dana Bash was honored at Elle's magazine's Women in Washington Power List event. She was married to CIA chief of Staff Jeremy Bash from 1998 to 2007 and then to CNN correspondent John King from 2008 to 2012.