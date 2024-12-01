What is D.B. Weiss net worth and salary?

DB Weiss is an American author and screenwriter who has a net worth of $100 million. D. B. Weiss is best known for being the screenwriter and executive producer of Game of Thrones along with producing partner David Benioff. Game of Thrones is an adaptation of George R. R. Martin's book series "A Song of Ice and Fire." Game of Thrones debuted on HBO in 2011. In March 2024, David and D.B. released the series "3 Body Problem" on Netflix. The 8-episode series was produced at a budget of $20 million per episode and did not achieve significant ratings.

Disney Deal

In February 2018, it was revealed that D.B. Weiss and his producing partner David Benioff had signed a multi-film deal with Disney to produce at least three Star Wars movies to be released in 2022, 2024, and 2026.

Netflix Deal

On August 7, 2019 it was announced that D.B. Weiss and David Benioff had signed a multi-year $200 million overall deal with Netflix. The duo had also been in talks with Disney and Amazon, but Netflix won out in the end. The deal does not impact their Disney film partnership. The duo will also retain executive producer credits on all future HBO Game of Thrones spinoffs and prequels, which are reportedly in the works, though they will not be involved in those projects.

In May 2022, the duo signed a drastically reduced deal to remain at Netflix.

Early Years

Daniel Brett Weiss, professionally known as D.B. Weiss, was born into a Jewish family in Chicago, Illinois, on April 23, 1971. He graduated from Wesleyan University in Middletown, Connecticut, Trinity College Dublin in Ireland, and the University of Iowa. He earned a Master of Philosophy Degree in Irish Literature and a Master of Fine Arts degree in Creative Writing.

In 1995, D.B. Weiss began working as a personal assistant for musicians and on motion picture sets. One of his first jobs in the field was as an assistant on the set of the American action drama film The Viking Sagas.

Novel Writing

In 2003, D.B. Weiss's debut novel "Lucky Wander Boy" was released. The book focuses on Adam Pennyman, a man in his twenties who is addicted to video games – especially the obscure fictional Japanese game Lucky Wander Boy, which he remembers from an arcade he visited during his childhood – and obsessed with cataloging them into a book he creates called the Catalogue of Obsolete Entertainments. The novel also includes ill-fated romance and misguided notions about Japan. The book, which demonstrates how a random chain of events can bring good fortune, received mixed reviews.

Game of Thrones

D.B. Weiss and American writer and producer David Benioff co-wrote a film screenplay called "The Headmaster" which was never made. In 2003, the pair collaborated with German filmmaker Wolfgang Petersen on a screenplay based on American writer Orson Scott Card's book "Ender's Game" which was never used. In 2006, Weiss wrote the screenplay for a film adaption of the military science fiction video game series "Halo." The film was never made. Finally, in 2011, success came in spades.

Weiss and Benioff co-created the American fantasy drama television series "Game of Thrones." Adapted from the fantasy novel series "A Song of Ice and Fire" by American author George Raymond Richard Martin, the show premiered on Home Box Office until the summer of 2019, concluding with its 73rd episode. The series included a large cast playing characters who lived on the fictional continents of Westeros and Essos. Political conflicts, fights for the regal throne, and military defense against the threats of enemies wove a story that pulled in viewers in droves. The series did, however, create a great deal of controversy due to the amount of nudity and violence it portrayed. The series won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series in 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019. It won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series in 2015 and 2016, two Hugo Awards, a Producers Guild of America Award, and a Golden Nymph Award. The series was also nominated for awards from the Writers Guild of America, BAFTA, and the University of Southern California. In addition to writing the scripts for the show, Weiss and Benioff also directed three episodes.

Toward the end of the show's final season, fans were irate. A petition had been circulating, in which Weiss and Benioff were described as incompetent writers and was sent to Home Box Office. Demanding that the last season be rewritten by writers who were able to make sense, the petition had been signed by over 1.5 million unhappy viewers.

Star Wars & 3 Body Problem

The Walt Disney Company contracted D.B. Weiss and David Benioff to write and produce a trilogy of "Star Wars" films once the "Game of Thrones" series had concluded. The duo pulled out of the contract in 2019 after signing a $200 million contract with Netflix for the production of exclusive films and television shows. They partnered with Chinese American writer and television producer Alexander Woo to create the American science fiction television series "3 Body Problem" for Netflix in March 2024. An adaption of the novel series "Remembrance of Earth's Past," written by Chinese computer engineer and science fiction writer Liu Cixin, the series focuses on a group of scientists who come into contact with extraterrestrials and the threats that arise. The show was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award, a Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Award, and a Black Reel Award. It won a Gotham TV Award for Outstanding Performance in a Drama Series for actress Zine Tseng, who plays the role of Ye Wenjie in the series.

Executive Production

In 2014, D.B Weiss served as executive producer of the Oprah Winfrey Network reality television series "The Specials," which follows the lives of five intellectually disabled friends living together in an English seaside resort. In 2021, he served as executive producer on the American comedy-drama television series "The Chair," which focused on the staff of the fictional Pembroke University – specifically Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim, the first woman of color to chair the university and face the chaotic challenges of its failing English department. Released by Netflix, the show was canceled after one season despite good reviews. The following year, Weiss wrote and produced the American teen comedy film "Metal Lords." The film focuses on teenage misfits Hunter and Kevin, two best friends who start a metal band and believe that popularity lies just on the other side of a Battle of the Bands contest. Starring Jaeden Martell and Adrian Greensmith, the film received mixed reviews.

Directing

In 2020, D.B. Weiss directed the Netflix stand-up comedy special "Leslie Jones: Time Machine," which featured American stand-up comedian Leslie Jones talking about what it's like to be 52 years old and what she would tell her younger self if she could.

Personal Life

D.B. Weiss is married to Andrea Troyer, a children's book author and producer of "Metal Lords" and "The Chair." The couple live with their two sons, Leo and Hugo, in Los Angeles, California. Although Troyer was raised in a Catholic home, she and Weiss are raising their sons in the Jewish faith.

Real Estate

In February 2018, fresh off signing the multi-film deal with Disney, D.B. Weiss spent $9 million to buy a mansion in the Hancock Park neighborhood of Los Angeles. His previous house was a $1.25 million property in the same neighborhood that he bought in 2007.